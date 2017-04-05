Elway reportedly only wanted Romo if quarterback was all-in on winning title

Tuesday was a busy day for Tony Romo. He was officially released by the Cowboys hours after we learned he planned to retire and join CBS Sports as the lead NFL game analyst .

It was a surprising development because the expectation was that the Cowboys would release or trade Romo so that he could continue his NFL career elsewhere. The two most likely potential landing spots were the Texans and Broncos. Houston now moves forward with Tom Savage and Brandon Weeden, while Denver appears happy with Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch.

And according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis, Broncos general manager John Elway was only interested in Romo if he had assurances that the quarterback was singularly focused on bringing a Super Bowl back to Denver.

“One of the conditions was that Romo was all-in on the pursuit of a Super Bowl to kind of cap his career,” Klis told NFL Network on Tuesday.

Elway made it clear for months that he wasn’t interested in trading for Romo , partly because the Broncos didn’t want to take on his contract but also because it sounds like Elway wanted to gauge Romo’s interest in continuing his NFL career.

“I think Elway wasn’t sure how committed Tony Romo was to that all-consuming quest that he wanted from his quarterback,” Klis continued. “I think that had a big part of why Elway backed off of Tony Romo a few weeks ago.”

During a conference call with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, Romo revealed that “Houston was at the top of the list of teams that I looked at,” adding,“There were a lot of other [teams] that I don’t want to go into great detail about.”

So there will be no Peyton Manning-like renaissance for Romo in Denver. Instead, he’s headed to the broadcast booth where he says he’s “about 99 percent” sure that he doesn’t play football again. Would the Broncos have been a better team with Romo?

Of course. But Elway reiterates that he has confidence in the two young guys currently on the roster.

“Like we’ve said, we really feel good about the two young ones that we have,” Elway said from the owners meeting last week . “Trevor did a good job for us last year and Paxton was young. The plan is to stay the course there and see what’s available in the draft. So we’ll go from there. We like both. Paxton was a first-rounder last year for a reason. Then Trevor came in and played very well. It will be a great competition between them in the spring.”