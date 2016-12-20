Emmitt Smith posts inspirational video for Cowboys rookies: 'Go get your ring'

Sunday night was a huge night for the Dallas Cowboys (12-2), as the team handled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-6) to set up a scenario where they can clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs with a win this Monday over the Detroit Lions.

At 13 wins, they'd be two clear of the Giants (best case 11 wins) with two games to play. And that would put the Cowboys in pretty good position to win the Super Bowl, or at least make a run there. One former Cowboys legend is rooting hard for them, as former Dallas running back Emmitt Smith, who was at the game against the Bucs watching Ezekiel Elliott run wild, posted a message to the youngsters on Twitter.

Smith told Zeke and quarterback Dak Prescott -- who apparently sent the Smith family flowers when Emmitt's mother died -- to "stay healthy and go get your ring."

Here's Smith's entire message:

"It was even more awesome to watch Zeke do it in person. And Dak Prescott, you know, Dak I just got to say thank you, man. You sent flowers to me and my family during our time of need with the loss of my mother. It just shows what kind of character you have," Smith said. "And I'm so proud of the Dallas Cowboys right now -- these boys are on their way to try and accomplish one of these three [Lombardi Trophies] you see behind me right now.

"So I wish them the best of luck. Much love for Dak, much love for Zeke. And definitely much love for my Dallas Cowboys. Good luck guys, stay healthy and go get your ring."

Good luck to my @dallascowboys​... Stay healthy and go get your ring! #CowboysNationpic.twitter.com/aoH3Y1KThI — Emmitt Smith (@EmmittSmith22) December 20, 2016

Smith knows a thing or two about the path through the playoffs. He won three titles with the Cowboys, including back-to-back wins in 1993 and 1994, followed up by a third title in 1996, which was the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl.