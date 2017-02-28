Eric Berry reportedly signs $78M deal to become NFL's highest-paid safety

Eric Berry is now the NFL’s highest-paid safety at $13 million annually after reportedly signing a six-year, $78M deal with the Chiefs that includes a whopping $40M guarantee, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chiefs gave S Eric Berry a six-year, $78 million deal that includes $40 million guaranteed and a $20 mil signing bonus, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2017

Berry stated earlier this month that the tag is not an option in his mind. “I’ll just take that time to chill with my family, honestly, (and) I’ll sit the season out,” Berry told the Kansas City Star, when asked what he’ll do if the Chiefs tag him again. “I just want what’s right. That’s it.”

In terms of specifics, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that the Berry deal was close to being finalized:

Would be stunned if Chiefs don't have Eric Berry locked up by franchise deadline. Sides very close on a 6yr deal worth massive $13M/year — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) February 28, 2017

For some perspective, the 2017 projected franchise tag amount is $11.6 million, according to ESPN’s John Clayton, so Berry’s annual salary exceeds that by $1.4 million annually. And in terms of average annual salary, Berry moves to the top of the class, according to Spotrac, ahead of Tyrann Mathieu ($12.5 million), Harrison Smith ($10.25 million), Earl Thomas ($10 million), Devon McCourty ($9.5 million) and Jairus Byrd ($9 million).