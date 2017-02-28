Eric Berry reportedly signs $78M deal to become NFL's highest-paid safety
Berry's new deal averages $13M a year, more than Tyrann Mathieu
Eric Berry is now the NFL’s highest-paid safety at $13 million annually after reportedly signing a six-year, $78M deal with the Chiefs that includes a whopping $40M guarantee, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Berry stated earlier this month that the tag is not an option in his mind. “I’ll just take that time to chill with my family, honestly, (and) I’ll sit the season out,” Berry told the Kansas City Star, when asked what he’ll do if the Chiefs tag him again. “I just want what’s right. That’s it.”
In terms of specifics, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora previously reported that the Berry deal was close to being finalized:
For some perspective, the 2017 projected franchise tag amount is $11.6 million, according to ESPN’s John Clayton, so Berry’s annual salary exceeds that by $1.4 million annually. And in terms of average annual salary, Berry moves to the top of the class, according to Spotrac, ahead of Tyrann Mathieu ($12.5 million), Harrison Smith ($10.25 million), Earl Thomas ($10 million), Devon McCourty ($9.5 million) and Jairus Byrd ($9 million).
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Peterson's dad lists landing spots
Nelson Peterson has the inside scoop on his son's free agency
-
Connecting the free agency dots
Here's how previous player relationships with coaches and execs could impact moves
-
Colts' Parry charged with DUI, theft
Colts defensive lineman David Parry had a rough weekend
-
Vikings stadium is killing lots of birds
Bird watchers say the glass stadium is killing almost 500 birds a year
-
Ingram: UK club says Saints 'too urban'
A few Saints players had some trouble getting into a London night club on Monday
-
Chiefs cut ties with Jamaal Charles
The Chiefs have decided to cut ties with their all-time leading rusher.
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre