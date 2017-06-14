Eric Decker visits with AFC South team, Ravens don't sound interested in him

Eric Decker didn't waste any time getting his free agency tour started. Less than 24 hours after being cut by the Jets, the wide receiver flew to Nashville on Wednesday, where he visited with the Tennessee Titans.

However, It doesn't sound like Decker will be signing any contracts during his visit. According to Titans coach Mike Mularkey, the team simply had a casual meeting with Decker: They let him watch practice and had him do a physical.

"We brought him in, and I talked to him this morning for about 25 minutes," Mularkey said, via the team's official website. "I got a chance to meet him; I'd never met him. It's similar to a draft (visit), when you do the top-30 visits, it's a similar situation. You get a chance to meet them and do a physical. The whole visit was to get to know him, and make sure he is healthy."

Making sure Decker's healthy is probably the first thing most teams will do when they meet with him. The 30-year-old wide receiver was banged up for most of the 2016 season and only played in a total of three games before being placed on injured reserve in October. Over the past nine months, Decker has undergone surgery on both his hip and his shoulder.

If Decker's healthy, the Titans should make him a contract offer ASAP. The one thing the Titans have been missing recently is an established veteran receiver, and Decker would fill that role perfectly.

Before Decker's free agency tour started, our Sean Wagner-McGough ranked the top nine possible landing spots for the receiver, and guess who was No. 1? Yup, the Titans.

Decker in Tennessee makes so much sense that the Titans really shouldn't even let him leave Nashville. When Decker's healthy, he produces: The receiver caught 74 or more passes for four straight seasons between 2012 and 2015. That span also included a total of 41 receiving touchdowns, which is an average of just over 10 touchdowns per year.

One team that likely won't be signing Decker is the Baltimore Ravens.

Although they were believed to be interested -- even after signing Jeremy Maclin --- team owner Steve Bisciotti said this week that adding another wide receiver just isn't high on the Ravens' priority list right now.

"If I don't get an offensive lineman, somebody is going to start shooting at me. If I have one bullet left in that gun, I better save it for an offensive lineman," Bisciotti said on Tuesday during a conference all with season ticket holders, via the Baltimore Sun.

According to Bisciotti, the team is ready to move forward with the receivers they have on the roster.

"I think right now, we have a lot of confidence in Chris Moore to be our fourth wideout and let the competition begin with the fifth and sixth wideout," Bisciotti said. "[Michael] Campanaro, as you know, has to stay healthy and Keenan Reynolds is developing. Chris Matthews is doing some nice things in camp and did nice things last year in camp. I'd say that I don't think that we have room for a starter at wide receiver now and I do think there's going to be some talent out there that could challenge for a starting position on our offensive line. I think I'm going to save that last punch for an offensive lineman."

With Ravens likely out of the Decker sweepstakes, Wagner-McGough ranks the Titans, Bills and Lions as the three teams most likely to land Decker. The Bills whiffed on Maclin, which would make Decker a nice consolation prize. As for Detroit, they seem to go after a free agent wide receiver every offseason (Golden Tate in 2014, Lance Moore in 2015, Marvin Jones and Anquan Boldin in 2016), so why not add Decker to the list?