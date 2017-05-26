Eric Mangini vouches for Colin Kaepernick, identifies Browns as ideal landing spot

Free agent and top-32 NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick still hasn't found a new home, but he picked up another credible supporter on Friday. Joining Jim Harbaugh on the Kaepernick support team is Eric Mangini, the former coach who spent three years with the 49ers.

Appearing on PFT Live, Mangini vouched for Kaepernick, saying he deserves an opportunity to play.

"I haven't personally talked to anybody about it, but what I will say about Colin is I had a really good experience with Colin," Mangini said. "I wasn't there over the last season where the protest and the different off the field issues became more of a focal point. But as a player, his numbers last season weren't that far off from the year he brought the team to the NFC Championship Game. And he should get an opportunity. I think he's got to get an opportunity."

And then Mangini identified what he believes is a good landing spot for Kaepernick from a football perspective.

"I think as the market settles and people start looking at these young quarterbacks they brought in and start evaluating the quarterback situation, they might realize it may not look as good as they hoped it would be," Mangini said. "I always thought he would be a good fit for the Browns. Hue [Jackson's] system is multiple shifts and motions, and that's what he did in San Francisco. Hue has an element of quarterback-driven runs, I think Colin is excellent as that. As a candidate, him vs. RGIII a year ago, I'd take Colin 10 times out of 10."

Unfortunately for Kaepernick, the Browns appear to be locked in at quarterback -- even though all four of their options are seemingly worse than him. There's the current starter Cody Kessler, who recently embarked upon a bland three-month diet this offseason. There's rookie DeShone Kizer. And then there's Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan.

Kizer's obviously an unknown, but I don't think there's any doubt that Kaepernick would be the best quarterback on the Browns if they signed him today. Despite the lack of a starting-caliber quarterback in that group, it seems unlikely the Browns would add a fifth quarterback to their open competition, even if it makes sense from a football perspective.

So far, Kaepernick's most likely landing spot appears to be Seattle considering that's the only place he's visited so far. With the Seahawks, Kaepernick would back up Russell Wilson and find a home on a contender. So, that really wouldn't be the worst destination for him. Then again, a quarterback who's better than other starters around the league like Josh McCown (Jets) and Blake Bortles (Jaguars) settling for a backup job probably isn't an ideal scenario.

It's worth noting here that Kaepernick reportedly won't kneel during the national anthem next season and has repeatedly donated money to charity since beginning his protest last year.