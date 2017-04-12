Every 2018 fifth-year option: From locks to no chance and everything in between

Thus far only the Los Angeles Rams have picked up the fifth-year option on their 2014 NFL Draft selection, using it on defensive tackle Aaron Donald , a no-brainer move if there ever was one.

What's surprising is that more of these options haven't been taken care of. After all, this isn't the historically terrible 2013 draft class we're talking about; the 2014 class has been excellent so far in terms of first-round picks.

Well, with the exception of the Cleveland Browns anyway. Cleveland took Johnny Manziel and Justin Gilbert and, boy, has that panned out poorly. Manziel is the bigger name but Gilbert might sting more because he was followed immediately by Anthony Barr , Eric Ebron , Taylor Lewan , Odell Beckham and Aaron Donald. Oof.

Let's break down who is likely to be picked up and who is not, with some explanations on the question marks (bolded options have already been picked up).

Locks to be picked up

Jadeveon Clowney , Houston Texans (No. 1)

Sammy Watkins , Buffalo Bills (No. 4)

Khalil Mack , Oakland Raiders (No. 5)

Jake Matthews , Atlanta Falcons (No. 6)

Mike Evans , Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 7)

Anthony Barr, Minnesota Vikings (No. 9)

Taylor Lewan, Tennessee Titans (No. 11)

Odell Beckham Jr., New York Giants (No. 12)

Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams (No. 13)

Ryan Shazier , Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 15)

Zack Martin , Dallas Cowboys (No. 16)

C.J. Mosley , Baltimore Ravens (No. 17)

Brandin Cooks , New England Patriots (No. 20)

Ha Ha Clinton-Dix , Green Bay Packers (No. 21)

Dee Ford , Kansas City Chiefs (No. 23)

Jason Verrett , Los Angeles San Diego Chargers (No. 25)

Deone Bucannon , Arizona Cardinals (No. 27)

Likely to be picked up

Calvin Pryor , New York Jets (No. 18)

Ja'Wuan James, Miami Dolphins (No. 19)

Kelvin Benjamin , Carolina Panthers (No. 28)

Jimmie Ward , San Francisco 49ers (No. 30)

Bradley Roby , Denver Broncos (No. 31)

Major question marks

Greg Robinson , Los Angeles Rams (No. 2): This one is hard to imagine.

Blake Bortles , Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 3): The Jags are publicly waffling on this.

Eric Ebron, Detroit Lions (No. 10): The guess is he gets picked up.

Kyle Fuller , Chicago Bears (No. 14): Likely to be picked up.

Darqueze Dennard , Cincinnati Bengals (No. 24): Bet Cincy picks it up even though it might not seem likely.

Marcus Smith , Philadelphia Eagles (No. 26): There's limited risk so guessing it happens.

Teddy Bridgewater , Minnesota Vikings (No. 32): It's guaranteed for injury so the Vikings probably can't take this risk.

No chance

Justin Gilbert, Cleveland Browns (No. 8): Released

Johnny Manziel, Cleveland Browns (No. 22): Released

Dominique Easley , New England Patriots (No. 29): Released