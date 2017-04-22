Ex-49ers draft pick comes out of retirement after four years in Army infantry

After seven years away from the NFL, it looks like Glen Coffee has decided it's time to make a return to football.

The former 49ers running back, who announced his retirement prior to the 2010 season, has officially been reinstated, his agent told NFL.com on Friday. After Coffee was reinstated, the 49ers decided to waive him, which means he'll be free to sign with any team once he clears waivers.

The 49ers held Coffee's rights due to the fact that he was still under contract with the team after signing a rookie deal in 2009. Eight years ago, the 49ers selected Coffee in the third round of the NFL Draft. As a rookie, Coffee played in 14 games and rushed for 226 yards while backing up Frank Gore.

In 2010, it looked like Coffee was set to earn some more playing time in San Francisco, but that never happened because he abruptly decided to retire.

Coffee would later explain that he retired because he didn't like playing in the NFL.

"As far as the NFL goes, I have a hard time putting it like this because it sounds kind of harsh, but I feel like it ruins a lot of lives more than anything else," the running back told the Sacramento Bee in 2010, via Deadspin. "And that goes for people who have short careers in the NFL and long careers in the NFL. Because what happens is they see that as success. And money throughout your life has nothing to with your salvation in Christ."

Coffee also said he didn't want to become beholden to his NFL contract.

"A lot of players get that money. And they chase that money, man, and I feel that they're really missing the true meaning of life," Coffee said.

Coffee also cited religion as a reason for his retirement.

"A lot of people aren't going to understand and realize because they don't have the wisdom to understand," Coffee told the Mobile Press-Register in 2010. "Their eyes aren't open like mine are open. True happiness is glorifying God and glorifying Christ. That's what true happiness is. ... And for me, that wasn't the NFL. That wasn't where I needed to be."

In 2013, Coffee enlisted in the U.S. Army with hopes of becoming an Army Ranger. Six months after he enlisted, Coffee graduated from the Army's airborne school and became a paratrooper. The former Alabama running back has served as a specialist in the Army infantry since then.

Coffee's agent, Ray Oubre, told CSN Bay Area that his client is "in great shape" due to the fact that he spent that past four years as an Army specialist.

"I can tell you, he's in great shape," agent Ray Oubre said. "The man doesn't have a six-pack, he's got a 12-pack. He's been waiting for the right time to hopefully get a workout with someone and show what he can do."

The big thing going against Coffee is his age. Although he only has 83 career carries in the NFL, the running back will turn 30 on May 1.