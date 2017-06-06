Ex-Bills running back Fred Jackson, 36, says he's not ready to retire

It has been some time since Fred Jackson has been able to offer something of value to an NFL team. But Jackson is still fighting back against the current downward trajectory of his career.

On Sunday, Jackson revealed that he's not ready to retire -- even if nobody wants to sign him, which appears to be the case given that it's June and he's still unsigned.

"I want to play, but it's one of those things where we'll see what happens," Jackson told WGR 550's Sal Capaccio. "Training camps are around the corner. Some teams lose a back or two and maybe they give me a call. We'll see what happens. I'm not ready to hang 'em up yet, but I do know that I'm 36 and a lot of teams are scared of that."

It's tough to see Jackson making an impact or finding a team. As he noted, he's 36. And he hasn't been productive in quite a while. He was out of football last year. With the Seahawks in 2015, he carried the ball 26 times for 100 yards. In 2014 with the Bills, he rushed for 525 yards and two touchdowns on 141 carries. Jackson hasn't averaged at least 4.0 yards per carry since the 2013 season. That's why it's tough to think he'll land a job in the NFL.

But it's worth pointing out he added 32 catches, 257 receiving yards, and two touchdowns in 2015. And in 2014, he caught 66 balls for 501 yards and a score. In his career, he has racked up 2,897 receiving yards. Really, that's probably the only way Jackson can find a way on an NFL roster, as a pass-catching back who can provide value on passing downs. All he needs is a team that's willing to take a chance on an aging veteran.

Could the Bills be that team? They have LeSean McCoy, but they did lose Mike Gillislee to the Patriots this offseason. It's probably unlikely, but Jackson would be more than OK with it if it happened.

"These fans have done nothing but show me love throughout my entire career here and I would love to come back and play in a Bills uniform," he said. "Is it going to happen? No one knows. But if I was able to come out and put on a Bills uniform, I promise you I would leave everything on the field as I always did."

Also of note: Jackson is not a fan of Doug Whaley, who got rid of him.

"He wasn't honest with me the entire time that I've known him," Jackson said. "I have the utmost respect for the organization. There's only one person in that organization that I haven't gotten honesty from, and that was him."

Luckily for Jackson, the ex-Bills GM was fired the morning after the draft.