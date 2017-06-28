Ex-Bills running back Karlos Williams reportedly suspended at least one year

Karlos Williams' NFL career has taken quite the nosedive. Once a promising rookie with the Bills in 2015, Williams now finds himself without a team. And even if Williams does find a team to sign him, he still won't be able to play during the upcoming season.

According to Field Yates of ESPN, the NFL suspended Williams for at least one year.

Yates didn't specify what the suspension was for, but it's likely to be related to his last ban. In November, Williams was suspended 10 games for violating the league's substance-abuse policy. And so, his latest suspension could mark the end of his short career.

Williams entered the league in 2015 as a fifth-round pick of the Bills. In his first season, Williams rushed for 517 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging an impressive 5.6 yards per carry. He added two touchdowns through the air.

He hasn't played in an NFL game since.

Williams was suspended for the first four games of the 2016 season last summer and the Bills cut him in August. Before that happened, he was already under scrutiny for arriving to Bills minicamp 20 pounds overweight. He blamed it on "the injury of pregnancy."

Translation: His wife was pregnant so he ate a lot of food.

"It definitely is a first, but I like to eat, and then her being pregnant gave me an excuse to eat, so eating anything and everything," the running back said, per ESPN. "She'd wake up one or two o'clock. 'I want a snack.' Well, I'm not going to sit here and watch you eat because I don't want you to feel bad, but it's back to football. She's getting back to working out herself, so kind of motivating each other, feed off each other's energy, and we're getting ready for camp."

After getting cut, Williams landed on the Steelers' practice squad, but never played in a game with the team. He was released in March.