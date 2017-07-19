Ex-Bills wide receiver James Hardy's death ruled a suicide by coroner
Hardy was found in a river in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana last month
On Wednesday, James Hardy's death was ruled a suicide by the Allen County (Indiana) Coroner's Office. According to ESPN, chief investigator Michael Burris concluded that the cause of death was asphyxia due to drowning.
Hardy was found in a river in his hometown of Fort Wayne, Indiana on June 7 a few weeks after he was reported missing. He was 31.
Hardy, who played for the Bills from 2008-09, was a second-round pick out Indiana. At Indiana, he racked up 191 receptions, 2,740 receiving yards and 36 touchdowns. After his death, our Chip Patterson took a closer look at his record-setting career at Indiana. He still holds the school's all-time records in career receptions, receiving yards, and receiving touchdowns.
During his two-year professional career, he caught 10 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns. When his death was announced, the Bills released the following statement:
-
