Ex-Browns QB thinks Jimmy Garoppolo can 'carry' franchise, has Aaron Rodgers upside

The Patriots are in an enviable position heading into the offseason. They're coming off a Super Bowl LI victory over the Falcons that was headlined by a historical comeback engineered by their 39-year-old Super Bowl MVP-winning quarterback who isn't remotely interested in retiring.

Tom Brady playing for a long time plus the presence of third-string quarterback Jacoby Brissett makes backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, about to head into the final year of his rookie contract, a very tradeable asset. Lots of teams need quarterbacks, and Garoppolo is a coveted player, so the Patriots could be active this offseason.

The one team everyone keeps pointing to is the Browns, who own three selections in the first 34 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft. Given the Browns' need for a quarterback, it wouldn't be unreasonable to see a trade happening.

Lots of people like the idea of Garoppolo to the Browns, and that includes one guy who was actually just dumped by Cleveland: quarterback Josh McCown.

McCown spoke to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com about Garoppolo, and the long-time veteran raved about what he saw on tape from the youngster out of Eastern Illinois.

"I've seen him on tape because we had a common opponent in Miami," McCown said. "He made some high-level throws and did some things that would get you excited about his ability to maybe carry a franchise. That's definitely on the tape."

McCown threw out a lofty comparison: Aaron Rodgers. He isn't trying to attach the expectations of becoming Rodgers, but he believes he sees a lot of similar traits, which is the same thing he spotted in Raiders quarterback Derek Carr before the 2014 draft.

"I saw some things in Derek Carr early on in the 2014 draft that reminded me of Aaron Rodgers and I thought, 'This guy is going to be pretty good,'" McCown said. "I see the same things when I watch Jimmy: quick release, strong arm, athletic. I'm not saying he's Aaron Rodgers, but he's got some traits in the same mold, and he's got tremendous upside."

And then there's the biggest factor for anyone trading for Garoppolo: even though trading with the Pats is dangerous, the quarterback you're acquiring has been spending years working with Brady, Bill Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

"He's gained a wealth of experience from playing with a guy like Tom Brady, so I do think there's a lot of potential there and a chance to be a very special player," said McCown. "I certainly see why people would give him an opportunity to come in and be a franchise guy. You can certainly see that and he's making these throws at a high level against NFL talent, so that would get me excited about him for sure."

You can't put a price on that sort of football education. Well, actually, you can. The price is probably going to be a top-35 pick. The Browns have several of them, and could conceivably give up the No. 12 (which feels like too much) they got from the Eagles in the Carson Wentz trade. Or they could give up No. 34 and a package of picks for the rights to Garoppolo.

The downside is Cleveland and McCown better be right about Garoppolo, or else it's going to be real expensive. The cost of the pick isn't cheap, and Garoppolo will be an unrestricted free agent after 2017 and likely command a hefty salary.