Ex-Browns receiver Terrelle Pryor signs one-year, $8 million deal with Redskins

Terrelle Pryor, who experienced a breakout season at wide receiver for the Browns in 2016, won’t be returning to Cleveland.

On Friday, Pryor landed with the Redskins. According to CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, Pryor signed a one-year deal worth $8 million. ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news.

Below, La Canfora broke down the financial aspects of the contract, which is a $6 million deal with an extra $2 million in incentives.

After losing DeSean Jackson to the Buccaneers and Pierre Garcon to the 49ers -- both of whom racked up more than 1,000 receiving yards last season -- the Redskins definitely had a need at receiver. Pryor will fill that need.

A year ago, Pryor caught 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. It was an especially impressive stat line given Pryor’s history. He played quarterback at Ohio State and spent the first few years of his NFL career at that position. Eventually, he decided to make the switch to receiver.

That move paid off. In 2015, Pryor appeared in three games and caught one pass for 42 yards. In 2016, he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark. At 27, he probably still has room to grow at the position. So clearly, this is a good get for a team that appears to be in total disarray.

On the other hand, Pryor -- like Alshon Jeffery -- probably didn’t get the kind of offer he was expecting on the open market. A lucrative, long-term deal didn’t materialize. Instead, 2017 will be yet another contract year for him.

And that brings us to the Browns. They’ve experienced a pretty stellar offseason so far, and for the first time in what feels like forever, their future appears to be bright. But after seeing what Pryor got from the Redskins, it’s worth questioning why the Browns didn’t retain Pryor.

Put it this way: The Browns (a team in need of good young players) took a chance on a quarterback transitioning to receiver, it paid off in the form of a 1,000-yard season, and then they just let him go for nothing.