Ex-Cowboy DeMarco Murray: Tony Romo 'still has something left in the tank'

If you thought the rumors that surrounded Brett Favre's retirement and comeback were bad, just wait for the rumors about Tony Romo to begin flying. Romo, the long-time Cowboys great who joined CBS as our lead game analyst this offseason instead of continuing his playing career, is going to be a highly desired quarterback throughout the coming season.

Why? Because Romo can clearly still play at an elite level. Just ask DeMarco Murray, Romo's former teammate and the current workhorse of the Titans' exotic smashmouth.

Murray told reporters on Monday that he thinks Romo will do a great job as a broadcaster, but he also indicated that Romo could still be a starting quarterback if he wanted to.

"I think he'll do great. I think he'll do fine," Murray said, per The Tennessean. "He's a guy who obviously had a great career in Dallas, and I know he still has something left in the tank, but I think he made a good decision for him and his family, and we'll see what happens."

The last time Romo stepped on the field, it was in relief of Dak Prescott. He needed just four passes to throw a touchdown. The last time Romo was completely healthy as the Cowboys' starter in 2014, he completed 69.9 percent of his passes for 3,705 yards, 34 touchdowns, nine interceptions, and a 113.2 passer rating.

But injuries derailed Romo's last two seasons. Plus, he seems perfectly content with his new job.

"When you think about the NFL, two of the most iconic brands are the Dallas Cowboys and CBS Sports," Romo said earlier this month. "Going from one legendary team to another as I begin the next phase of my career is a dream come true. I have always known that once my playing career was over I wanted to become a broadcaster. I am ecstatic for the opportunity to work with Jim as I learn the craft and convey to fans my passion for this great game."

And he already shot down the idea that he's hoping to return as a player.

"I don't envision coming out, but I've also seen enough things from 'I'm not going to Alabama' to 'I'm not returning to football,'" Romo said. "Do I envision coming back to football? I do not. You never say never. I just tell you it's about 99 percent [that I don't return]."