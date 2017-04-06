Ex-Cowboy says Tony Romo belongs on same level as Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman

When Tony Romo walked away from football, released by the Cowboys to become the lead NFL analyst for CBS Sports , he did so as one of the greatest Cowboys quarterbacks to ever play the game.

From a statistical standpoint there isn’t any debate about this. Romo is the all-time Cowboys leader in passing yards (34,138), passing touchdowns (248) and game-winning drives (30).

Many Cowboys fans would probably take umbrage with putting Romo on the same level as guys like Roger Staubach and Troy Aikman, both of whom won multiple Super Bowls with the Cowboys.

But one former standout receiver, Miles Austin, appearing on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football,” thinks Romo is absolutely on the same level.

“I think you’ve got to put him up high,” Austin said. “Obviously we didn’t get a chance to win a championship. But as far as statistically and what he did for the franchise, I think you’ve got to stack him up there, right among Troy, right among Staubach. I think you’ve gotta put him right on that tier. And you can stack them however you want based on championships and other things, but for me personally, what he’s done for me in my life and what I know he’s done for the organization, you’ve gotta respect that. And I do.”

Yes, he is probably biased. But he’s also experienced when it comes to Romo.

And he’s not entirely wrong. Romo played the position at as high a level as any of the other quarterbacks in Cowboys history, but he doesn’t have the postseason success to justify placing him with Staubach or Aikman.

Staubach won Super Bowl VI and Super Bowl XII, while Aikman won Super Bowl XXVII, Super Bowl XXVIII and Super Bowl XXX. Those titles make those two guys virtually untouchable by anyone without even a Super Bowl appearance.

But there are arguments to be made that the NFL was much different in Romo’s time with Dallas, that Romo never got the supporting cast that Staubach and Aikman got (particularly on defense) and that the postseason is, quite often, about being a little bit lucky. Romo was certainly never lucky in the playoffs.

So good luck putting him on that pedestal with those quarterbacks. It’s a pretty tough argument when he doesn’t have the rings. But it’s closer than most people would ever want to admit.