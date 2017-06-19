Ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson will be HOF presenter, but not for Jerry Jones

It's a good thing that Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones recently buried the hatchet on their long running feud because it looks like the two men will be sharing a stage this August in Canton, Ohio.

The Cowboys owner will be in Canton because he's being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 5. As for Johnson, although he's not being inducted, he will be on stage because he's going to be serving as a presenter for Jason Taylor, who announced Monday that he wanted his former coach to be his presenter.

"I really took my time with this decision, but the more I thought about it, the same name always goes to the top of the list," Taylor said. "So I'm excited and honored to tell you that my presenter this August will be the guy that believed in me from Day 1. He took a chance on an undersized defensive end and never looked back. He gave me the opportunity of a lifetime."

Johnson seemed pretty excited about the news.

Honored to present @JasonTaylor in HOF..1 of the most talented players I ever recruited or coached..He made plays that WON games! https://t.co/WUNkyZzlbU — Jimmy Johnson (@JimmyJohnson) June 19, 2017

Although Taylor only spent three seasons playing for Johnson, the defensive end is clearly thankful to his former coach for taking him the third round of the 1997 NFL Draft.

Taylor, who was a first-ballot selection into the Hall of Fame, finished his 15-year career with 139.5 sacks, seventh-most in NFL history. The defensive end spent 13 seasons with the Dolphins. Taylor's career also included one-year stints with the Jets and Redskins.

If you're wondering who will be presenting Jones at the induction, the Cowboys owner hasn't made that announcement.

Jones recently told the Dallas Morning News that he's already made the pick, he just doesn't want to publicly reveal it yet.

"I'm not ready to say who it is," Jones said. "I have decided that. It's been well received by everybody I'm close to, family or otherwise. But I do want to make this something we will announce."

Jones and Taylor will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Aug. 5 along with Morten Andersen, Terrell Davis, Kenny Easley, LaDainian Tomlinson and Kurt Warner.