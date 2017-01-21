Ex-Jaguars coach Gus Bradley hired to serve as Chargers' defensive coordinator

After four ugly seasons in Jacksonville, former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley is getting back to what he does best.

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora has reported that Bradley is headed to Los Angeles after being hired as the Chargers defensive coordinator on Friday.

Gus Bradley, tied to Anthony Lynn when coaching process began, agrees to join him w/Chargers. Others wanted him. ESPN 1st to report it — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) January 21, 2017

The 50-year-old made a name for himself in the NFL while serving as the Seahawks defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2012. Bradley took over a defense in Seattle that had ranked 30th overall in 2008, and steadily improved it during his four seasons with the team. During his final year with the Seahawks in 2012, the team's defense ranked fourth overall in terms yards per game and No. 1 overall in terms of fewest points surrendered.

Bradley's stellar job in Seattle was a big reason why the Jaguars hired him before the 2013 season. During his four seasons in Jacksonville, Bradley put together a 14-48 record before being fired in December.

As for the Chargers, it was widely believed that new coach Anthony Lynn wanted Bradley with him wherever he landed, and that's exactly what happened here.

The Chargers' front office already has familiarity with Bradley because he was one of several coaches that the team interviewed before hiring Mike McCoy in January 2013. McCoy was fired following the 2016 season, which led to the arrival of Lynn -- and now, Bradley.

In San Diego, Bradley will be charge of a defense that features young stars like Joey Bosa, Casey Hayward and Jason Verrett.

The hiring of Bradley means that the Redskins and 49ers will have to look elsewhere for a defensive coordinator. Both teams were interested in Bradley before the Chargers pulled the trigger by hiring him on Friday.