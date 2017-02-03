Ex-NFL coach: Belichick will take 'air out of the football' vs. Falcons

It's hard to believe that it has been two years since Deflategate broke. The NFL finally got its way and suspended Tom Brady for the first month of the 2016 season, but he used the time off as motivation, and has been one of the league's best players in the three-plus months since. And now he's one win away from his fifth Super Bowl title.

So how, exactly, can Brady and the Pats bring home another Lombardi Trophy? Former NFL coach Dave Wannstedt explains: "I think [Bill] Belichick is going to take the air out of the football," he said, via Newsday's Bob Glauber.

It took nearly two weeks, but there's your Super Bowl-related Deflategate joke! Wannstedt laughed right at the words left his mouth, indicating that he didn't mean it in the literal sense.

"I mean in football terms, he's going to take the air out of the football, and by that I mean he's going to try to shorten the game and keep Atlanta off the field as much as possible," Wannstedt continued. "Belichick wants to give Atlanta's offense the minimum amount of opportunities possible. That's why I think the running backs in this game are going to be the difference. I think it's Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman for the Falcons, and [LeGarrette] Blount and maybe Dion Lewis for the Patriots.

"If the Patriots can run the ball with Blount and have a lead, that's a huge advantage for them. That's why they want to get out in front early and play with a lead."

That game plan certainly makes a lot of sense; the Falcons' offense is explosive, and that might be underselling it. And for the Patriots, who struggle to generate pressure on the quarterback, the best defense might be Tom Brady and the offense controlling the clock.

In other Deflategate-related news, commissioner Roger Goodell, the man responsible for Brady's suspension and who hasn't been to Gillette Stadium since the January 2015 playoff game that started it all, said this week he'll gladly return to Foxborough if he's invited. Not surprisingly, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who has publicly criticized the league's handling of Deflategate, would gladly welcome Goodell to town.

"I've talked to a lot of fans who would love to welcome Roger back to Gillette Stadium," Kraft said this week. "If we are fortunate enough to win on Sunday, the kickoff of the [2017] NFL season would present the perfect opportunity."

Days before, Kraft admitted that Deflategate forever changed his relationship with Goodell, the man Kraft helped become commissioner.

"I don't know if it will ever be the same, but in order to do what is best for the Patriots franchise long-term, I believe it is best to compartmentalize and move on," Kraft said, via the New York Daily News' Gary Myers. "Like our quarterback, I am trying to remain positive and look to the future rather than dwell on the past. As a native New Englander, that's easier said than done, but I am doing my best to put the matter behind me."

Meanwhile, Goodell said the situation with the Patriots and their supporters isn't "awkward at all," adding: "From our standpoint, we understand fans who are loyal and passionate for a team object and don't like the outcome. I don't expect for one second for people to agree with every decision I make or we make as a league. Those are always difficult, sometimes contentious, and sometimes less-than-perfect decisions. But you do them in the best interests in the long-term health of the game and the NFL."