Ex-Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez found not guilty in double-murder trial

Former Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez was found not guilty Friday in the 2012 double murder of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado.

The verdict came almost exactly two years after Hernandez was found guilty of first-degree murder in the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd. Hernandez is serving a life sentence for that crime without the possibility of parole.

Hernandez was found guilty for only one of the eight counts Friday: illegal possession of a firearm, according to CBS News. As a result, he was sentenced to an additional four to five years in prison.

But Hernandez was found not guilty for the remaining seven counts. He was also accused of first-degree murder, witness intimidation and shooting a witness -- Alexander Bradley -- in the face in an attempt to silence him.

Bradley testified against Hernandez under immunity. According to Bradley, Hernandez was upset with Furtado and de Abreu because one of the two spilled Hernandez's drink at a night club. Prosecutors argued that Hernandez shot them over that slight.

CBS News provided more background on the double-murder case:

Bradley claimed Hernandez became enraged after de Abreu bumped into him while dancing, spilling his drink. He said Hernandez later opened fire on the men's car as they waited at a stoplight. Bradley also said Hernandez shot him in the face months later after he made a remark about the earlier shootings. Bradley lost his right eye in the shooting.

CBS News reported that Hernandez's attorney, Jose Baez, argued in court that the killer was Bradley, whom Baez called a "liar," "perjurer" and "parasite." Baez said that Bradley received the "deal of a lifetime" from prosecutors.

Baez previously represented Casey Anthony, who was acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

The same defense attorney who got Casey Anthony acquitted just got 7 not-guilty verdicts for Aaron Hernandez. — Randy Scott (@RandyScottESPN) April 14, 2017

Hernandez, who starred at Florida, played tight end for the Patriots from 2010-12, catching 18 touchdowns. When Patriots coach Bill Belichick recently played a word association game during an interview on CNBC, Hernandez's name came up.

Belichick responded by saying "tragedy."