Ex-Patriots player: Bill Belichick once chewed me out for complimenting a teammate

No team in the NFL is better at brushing off the media than the New England Patriots. If you've ever listened to a Patriots player give an interview, you might have noticed that they've perfected the art of saying a lot without actually saying anything at all.

Of course, that's exactly how Bill Belichick wants it. The Patriots coach has basically mastered the art of brushing off the media. Every time he holds a press conference, Belichick deftly answers dozens of questions a day without actually answering them.

For instance, when Belichick was asked on June 6 about Gisele's claim that Tom Brady suffered a concussion at some point during the 2016 season, here was his answer.

"We file injury reports every week. So I'm not sure when the next one's due, probably sometime in September, but we'll have one for you then," Belichick said.

He was asked if Brady suffered a concussion, and as you can see, he answered without actually answering the question that was asked. Vintage Belichick.

Bill Belichick doesn't want his players to reveal anything when talking to the media. USATSI

Apparently, the reason the Patriots are so good at talking to the media is because they practice.

During a recent interview with PFT Live, former New England player Terrance "Pot Roast" Knighton said the team actually takes time to work on dealing with members of the press.

"You get coached up every day on how to talk to the media," Knighton said.

The one thing you don't want to do when talking to the media is break one of Belichick's rules, which is something Knighton accidentally did one time.

The veteran defensive lineman says that he once got called out by Belichick for complimenting a fellow teammate.

"One time, I did an interview and I gave a guy credit," Knighton said. "I thought I was doing the right thing by digging up my teammate and saying he was going to have a great year."

Apparently, handing out compliments to fellow teammates is a no-no in Belichick's book.

"We got in a team meeting and [Belichick] called me out, basically said to me, 'You're not an expert, you're not a D-line expert, we don't need you evaluating guys,' " Knighton said.

Ironically, Knighton was using his story as a way to compliment Belichick and the Patriots.

"There's a certain way they do things and it works," Knighton said. "It's obvious by their success. Most of the guys that stick around there are all on the same page and they just have one way of doing things. They've been doing that since he's been there."

Unfortunately for Knighton, his time in New England went about as well the one interview where Belichick got mad at him. The defensive lineman, who originally signed with the Patriots in March 2016, was cut before the start of the 2016 season.

Pot Roast hasn't played in the NFL since, and officially announced his retirement in April.