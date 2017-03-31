Ex-Redskins GM reportedly blames firing on clash with Bruce Allen, not drinking

There has been mostly radio silence from the Scot McCloughan side of things as it relates to his split with the Redskins, and the team has put a plug in any major leaks at this point (after an initial surge of them), with Bruce Allen finally offering up some “clarity” on the situation .

There’s still a firm belief that dysfunction abounds in Washington, and NFL Network’s Michael Robinson, who was drafted by McCloughan with the Seahawks and apparently remains a close friend of McCloughan’s, shed some new light on the situation on “The Wes McElroy Show” on Fox Sports 910 in Richmond.

Robinson relayed that he spoke with McCloughan on Wednesday over the phone and McCloughan said he believed he was fired because of “a pride thing” with Allen (presumably over who was getting credit for the Redskins rare back-to-back years of success).

“He knew the players loved him, and he started feeling the hate from Bruce Allen right around, well, he’s been feeling it, but when they didn’t let him speak [to reporters] at the Senior Bowl, he said to him that was his last straw, and he knew that he was on his way out,” Robinson said via Richmond.com. “He said it was after a draft meeting, after the combine, Bruce called him up to his office and was just like, ‘Nobody likes you in this building. Nobody wants you here.’ And Scot was like, ‘Well, I guess I’m out of here.’”

Additionally, Robinson said McCloughan refuted any notion that he has a drinking problem -- unnamed Redskins sources told the Washington Post during the turmoil that McCloughan had been drinking on the job -- and that he hasn’t “touched a drink in a while.”

“He said, ‘Mike, I don’t have an issue right now drinking,’” Robinson said. “’I haven’t touched a drink in a while. But of course they wouldn’t let me say it because they silenced me.’”

McCloughan was fired on the first day of free agency , a highly unorthodox move by a pretty unorthodox franchise, and hasn’t yet been able to tell his side of things.

By all accounts there isn’t any singular person at fault here, but there is a long history of dysfunction in Washington , and it’s hard not to wonder if this isn’t another silly game of D.C. power politics being applied to a football front office.

It’s also not hard to wonder if McCloughan’s silence doesn’t directly relate to the terms of his departure and/or his contract, with any disparaging remarks -- or simply any public remarks -- potentially setting the stage for issues with compensation or some sort of severance pay.

Moving forward, the drama will focus on who replaces McCloughan, and the Redskins plan to cast a wide net in their search to replace McCloughan , which included taking a look at NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock as a possible GM candidate.

But there are other issues to face as well, including the long-term status of quarterback Kirk Cousins, who might very well be concerned about the state of things in the front office. Which is to say we probably haven’t heard the end of the drama with Washington’s football team.