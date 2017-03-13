Ezekiel Elliott, being probed by NFL, is caught on video pulling down woman's top

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was caught on video pulling down a woman’s top and exposing her bare breast to a crowd of people during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

TMZ Sports obtained video of Elliott, drink in hand on the roof of a Dallas bar, reaching over and pulling down the woman’s shirt after she gestured toward her breasts and then toward Elliott. A second video showed Elliott reaching over and attempting to pull her shirt down again, only for the woman to slap his hand away and then expose her breasts on her own.

TMZ claims to have spoken with Elliott’s representatives, who in turn claimed that the woman was not upset and partied with Elliott and his friends after the incident. Per NBC’s Pro Football Talk, the NFL did not have a comment on the video.

Elliott, of course, is still under investigation by the NFL for five alleged incidents of domestic violence -- all of which have been denied by Elliott -- as CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported back in October:

No charges were brought against Elliott on any of the five complaints after the prosecutor’s office determined “conflicting and inconsistent information across all incidents resulting in concern regarding the sufficiency of the evidence to support the filing of criminal charges.”

Commissioner Roger Goodell recently stated that there is “ no timetable ” for the conclusion of the investigation. For his part, Elliott has merely stated that he wants “ closure ” on the issue and that it seems like the NFL is dragging its feet on the investigation. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, has stated several times that the NFL has found nothing.

This latest incident is not likely to be part of that specific investigation, which relates to several incidents alleged to have occurred in 2016, but it could be construed as additional evidence in favor of the idea that it’s more likely than not that Elliott did commit domestic violence. It could also be construed as a violation of the league’s personal conduct policy on its own.

Note: The video itself is, obviously, not dispositive evidence that Elliott is guilty of the alleged incidents of domestic violence. The above paragraph makes no claim that it is. It merely states that the NFL could construe the video as additional evidence in favor of the idea, based on the way that Elliott has been shown to act toward women. The NFL does not operate under the same evidentiary standards as a court of law, as we have seen in the league’s investigation of other matters.

Either way, it is certainly not a good look for Elliott, the Cowboys, or the NFL. One of the most high-profile players on arguably the most high-profile teams in the league, Elliott is already under investigation for alleged inappropriate treatment of women; and whether the woman in the video is upset about it or not, the video sure seems to show Elliott making an unwanted sexual advance by pulling down the shirt of a woman that did not ask him to do so.