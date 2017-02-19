Ezekiel Elliott disputes claim that he was 'detained' by police in Ohio

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott denied on Saturday a report that he had been detained by police after an incident at a Columbus, Ohio nightclub.

TMZ Sports originally reported that Elliott was “detained” by police for questioning after the incident. However, Elliott sent out (and later deleted) a tweet that, “I was never ‘detained’ by the police. Nor was I ever questioned or in any type of trouble.”

TMZ later amended its post to reflect that fact.

Ezekiel Elliott interrupted his Friday night by having a talk with cops in Columbus about an incident that went down in a nightclub, but he was not detained. Ezekiel’s rep tells us he spoke with cops about something that happened inside a club he had just left. The rep did not describe the incident but says it did not involve Ezekiel. An eyewitness had told TMZ the Cowboys star had been detained but we’re told that was not the case ... the rep says Ezekiel voluntarily gave cops some information and then left. We called cops, but they haven’t gotten back to us.

Elliott, of course, is still being investigated by the NFL for alleged domestic violence incidents, which he has also denied.. Commissioner Roger Goodell recently stated that there is “no timetable” for when the investigation will conclude. Elliott was never arrested or charged by authorities in Ohio, or in Florida, where another incident is alleged to have taken place. If the NFL investigation turns up evidence of wrongdoing, he could face a lengthy suspension.