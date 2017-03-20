Ezekiel Elliott reportedly told by his reps that he won't face NFL punishment
The Cowboys running back thinks he'll skate when the NFL reveals the findings of its investigation
Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to face criticism for his off-field behavior, both in terms of allegations that resulted in an ongoing NFL investigation as well as the recent decision to pull down a woman’s shirt during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration .
At least one former Cowboys player told him to “stop being dumb,” but perhaps Elliott is less concerned about his future than some reports would have you believe.
According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, appearing on Pro Football Talk Live, Elliott has been told that “he will face no punishment” for the incident that sparked the investigation.
From a Friday afternoon PFT post:
Per Hill, Elliott has been advised by his representatives that he will face no punishment from the league as a result of the 2016 incident, and that it’s just a matter of time before the NFL closes the case. Because Elliott subjectively believes he’s in the clear, his decision to pull down a woman’s top during a St. Patrick’s Day parade seems less stupid, in theory.
That’s sort of the crux of this -- if Elliott thinks he’s going to be cleared by the NFL’s investigation, he’s likely a lot less concerned about how his behavior at the St. Patty’s Day parade could be perceived. And therefore might be less worried about what others think of his behavior, when he believes that he’ll be able to skate on any investigation charges.
No charges have been pressed by authorities and Elliott’s camp has repeatedly denied doing anything wrong .
There is no real timetable for Elliott’s investigation to be wrapped up according to Roger Goodell , but if you believe what Elliott’s representation is telling its client, he could be in the clear.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Tom Brady ecstatic over jersey recovery
The Patriots quarterback was in a very thankful mood on Monday
-
NFL mulling possible overtime change
The rule will be voted on at the annual league meeting
-
Raiders punter is helping Marshawn
Marquette King has had a busy weekend
-
Agent's Take: Reality of prove-it deals
The rate of converting prove-it deals into long-term contracts is still unlikely to hit 50...
-
Raiders add former first round QB
The first quarterback selected in the 2013 NFL Draft is headed for Oakland
-
Video of Brady jersey suspect emerges
Here's the visual evidence of what went on in the Patriots locker room
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre