Ezekiel Elliott reportedly told by his reps that he won't face NFL punishment

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott continues to face criticism for his off-field behavior, both in terms of allegations that resulted in an ongoing NFL investigation as well as the recent decision to pull down a woman’s shirt during a St. Patrick’s Day celebration .

At least one former Cowboys player told him to “stop being dumb,” but perhaps Elliott is less concerned about his future than some reports would have you believe.

According to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, appearing on Pro Football Talk Live, Elliott has been told that “he will face no punishment” for the incident that sparked the investigation.

From a Friday afternoon PFT post:

Per Hill, Elliott has been advised by his representatives that he will face no punishment from the league as a result of the 2016 incident, and that it’s just a matter of time before the NFL closes the case. Because Elliott subjectively believes he’s in the clear, his decision to pull down a woman’s top during a St. Patrick’s Day parade seems less stupid, in theory.

That’s sort of the crux of this -- if Elliott thinks he’s going to be cleared by the NFL’s investigation, he’s likely a lot less concerned about how his behavior at the St. Patty’s Day parade could be perceived. And therefore might be less worried about what others think of his behavior, when he believes that he’ll be able to skate on any investigation charges.

No charges have been pressed by authorities and Elliott’s camp has repeatedly denied doing anything wrong .

There is no real timetable for Elliott’s investigation to be wrapped up according to Roger Goodell , but if you believe what Elliott’s representation is telling its client, he could be in the clear.