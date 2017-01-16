Ezekiel Elliott says he wants 'closure' on NFL's domestic violence inquiry

For months, the NFL has been investigating Ezekiel Elliott in the wake of domestic violence allegations made by a former girlfriend of the Cowboys running back. While the league runs through its process, Elliott has been in limbo. With the Cowboys' season now over after a divisional-round loss to the Packers, Elliott spoke about where he's at in regards to the investigation.

"I do want closure," Elliott said, per the Dallas Morning News. "I would rather it not drag on this long. If there was something to find, which there's not, they would've found it by now.

"The police did a very thorough investigation. It just seems like they're (the NFL) dragging their feet right now. Who knows, man. I'm just ready for it to end."

Elliott was accused by a former girlfriend of assaulting her last July. She also claimed in an Instagram post at the time that she had been abused by Elliott for months. Elliott and his attorneys vehemently denied the allegations and in early September, the City Attorney's office in Columbus, Ohio, declined to press charges, citing contradictory evidence from the alleged victim and other witnesses.

Subsequently, the NFL indicated that it was still doing its own investigation into the incident but has not commented further on the matter other than to reiterate that there is still an ongoing investigation and that they want the investigation to be thorough. Reporting by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora indicated that Elliott was interviewed by the league sometime in October, while Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a loud discussion at an owner's meeting with Lisa Friel, who heads up the NFL's domestic violence investigations as special counsel for the league. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday that the NFL recently submitted follow-up questions to Elliott in its investigation and is awaiting answers.

There has not been much more information released since then, but it's expected that the investigation will result in a ruling sometime this offseason.