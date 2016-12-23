Ezekiel Elliott says the NFL's celebration penalties are 'kind of sad'

If you watched last week's edition of "Sunday Night Football," then you know all about Ezekiel Elliott's decision to jump into the Salvation Army donation kettle after scoring a two-yard touchdown. Even if you remember it vividly, we're going to show it again anyway. (Because it was funny.)

People universally agreed this was a harmless and hilarious move -- except for Terry McAulay, the referee who flagged Elliott and penalized the Cowboys 15 yards for excessive celebration. Elliott himself spoke up Thursday when asked about the NFL's policy on celebrations. Here's what he had to say, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

"I think actually it's kind of sad because something I looked forward to just getting to the NFL growing up was just being able to have more fun, the rules loosen up, being able to celebrate. I think it's definitely sad the NFL is just being so strict on celebrations that they're not letting us, who are the best at what we do, [celebrate]. I think we should have a little bit of leeway. We should be able to have a little more fun. I think it's entertainment to the fans. I think they're taking a little bit of the fun out of this pro game."

That's a pretty commonly-held opinion throughout the NFL, including many fans and members of the media. (A world where Elliott jumping in the Salvation Army kettle receives the same penalty as roughing the passer or an illegal hit to the head is a weird world indeed.) Even the NFL itself apparently thought Elliott's celebration was all in good humor and fun -- it was still promoting the joke on its Twitter feed four days later.

Elliott wasn't fined for the excessive celebration (a double standard, according to some), but he did donate $21,000 to the Salvation Army -- which saw a $182,000 surge in donations in the first 12 1/2 hours after the kettle jump.