Ezekiel Elliott says the NFL's celebration penalties are 'kind of sad'
Elliott is the latest player to pile on the NFL for its penalty enforcement
If you watched last week's edition of "Sunday Night Football," then you know all about Ezekiel Elliott's decision to jump into the Salvation Army donation kettle after scoring a two-yard touchdown. Even if you remember it vividly, we're going to show it again anyway. (Because it was funny.)
#FEEDZEKE#FEEDZEKE#FEEDZEKE#FEEDZEKE— NFL (@NFL) December 19, 2016
TOUCHDOWN, @ezekielelliott! #DallasCowboyshttps://t.co/xGqO4TGHe6
People universally agreed this was a harmless and hilarious move -- except for Terry McAulay, the referee who flagged Elliott and penalized the Cowboys 15 yards for excessive celebration. Elliott himself spoke up Thursday when asked about the NFL's policy on celebrations. Here's what he had to say, per the Fort Worth Star-Telegram:
"I think actually it's kind of sad because something I looked forward to just getting to the NFL growing up was just being able to have more fun, the rules loosen up, being able to celebrate. I think it's definitely sad the NFL is just being so strict on celebrations that they're not letting us, who are the best at what we do, [celebrate]. I think we should have a little bit of leeway. We should be able to have a little more fun. I think it's entertainment to the fans. I think they're taking a little bit of the fun out of this pro game."
That's a pretty commonly-held opinion throughout the NFL, including many fans and members of the media. (A world where Elliott jumping in the Salvation Army kettle receives the same penalty as roughing the passer or an illegal hit to the head is a weird world indeed.) Even the NFL itself apparently thought Elliott's celebration was all in good humor and fun -- it was still promoting the joke on its Twitter feed four days later.
Wait. What?@EzekielElliott@terrellowenspic.twitter.com/Usglw1qBl2— NFL (@NFL) December 22, 2016
Elliott wasn't fined for the excessive celebration (a double standard, according to some), but he did donate $21,000 to the Salvation Army -- which saw a $182,000 surge in donations in the first 12 1/2 hours after the kettle jump.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Vikings plane slides off runway
What a long, strange trip it's been for the 2016 Vikings
-
How to watch Ravens-Steelers on Xmas
Here's everything you need to know for watching Ravens-Steelers on Christmas Day
-
Terry Bradshaw not a fan of Mike Tomlin
The former Steelers quarterback does not think highly of the current Steelers coach
-
Stewart discusses facemask-breaking hit
The Panthers' back still managed to run all over the Redskins on 'Monday Night Football'
-
Jets coach Todd Bowles hospitalized
it's unclear whether Bowles will coach against the Patriots on Saturday
-
Green, Coates unlikely to face Ravens
If the Steelers can beat the Ravens, they'll take the AFC North
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre