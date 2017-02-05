Falcons' Alex Mack will reportedly play in the Super Bowl with a fractured leg

Alex Mack was one of the best centers in the NFL this season. He is one of the most important players on the Falcons offense, holding down the middle of the offensive line. He's also dealing with an injury that is apparently much more serious than initially thought.

According to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter, Mack will be playing in Super Bowl LI with a fractured left leg.

Pro Bowl C Alex Mack will play Super Bowl LI with fracture in left leg, sources tell ESPN. Falcons uncertain how well, or long, he'll play. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 5, 2017

Mack sat out practices all of last week in an effort to get him healthier so he could ramp things up in the week leading up to the Super Bowl. He practiced on a limited basis this entire week.

If he can't move as well as normal -- or if he doesn't have as much power in his legs as normal -- it would be a big blow to the Atlanta offense. A push up the middle in the running game will be extremely important for the Falcons to keep their offense operating at full bore, while a pass rush up the middle to move Matt Ryan off his spot will be one of the keys for the Patriots to disrupt the Atlanta passing game.

How limited Mack will actually be, nobody knows. He won't be the first person to play in the Super Bowl with a leg fracture, though. Terrell Owens did it back in 2005, in a game also played against the Patriots. If Mack can have the center equivalent of a nine-catch, 122-yard game, the Falcons will be very happy.