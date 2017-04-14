Falcons' all-time leading receiver Roddy White officially announces retirement

White finishes his career with 808 receptions, 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns, all franchise-best marks

Roddy White is officially done playing football. On Friday, White sent out a series of tweets to announce his retirement from football. 

He leaves the game as the Falcons' all-time leading receiver.

White played for the Falcons from 2005-2015. In that span, he caught 808 passes for 10,863 yards and 63 touchdowns. All of those numbers rank first in Falcons franchise history, though Julio Jones figures to have something to say about that. Furthermore, among all NFL players in that span, White ranked eighth in receptions, eighth in receiving yards, and 11th in receptions.

So, if it wasn't already clear, White was one of the game's best during his career.

Unfortunately, the ending to his Falcons' career wasn't exactly pleasant. After the Falcons cut him following the 2015 season, White took some parting shots at Kyle Shanahan. He blamed Shanahan for his poor stat line and said that the Falcons would've made the playoffs in that season had they involved him more in the offense. Then, after the Falcons choked away the Super Bowl to the Patriots this past February, White said he "would've fought" Shanahan. 

According to Johns Creek High School in Georgia, White will become a football coach there. 

White seemingly confirmed his new job.

