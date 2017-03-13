Falcons getting a visit from a free agent who could help solve their biggest issue

The 2016 Atlanta Falcons were excellent in many areas. Matt Ryan directed one of the 10 highest-scoring offenses in NFL history, one that featured an explosive passing attack complemented by an efficient run game. That offense, combined with the timely pass-rushing of Vic Beasley, Dwight Freeney, Adrian Clayborn, and more, helped Atlanta get all the way to the Super Bowl.

One thing the Falcons couldn’t do very well, even while making it through the NFC playoffs, was stop the run. Atlanta finished the season 17th in rushing yards allowed (despite facing the fifth-fewest number of rush attempts), 18th in rushing touchdowns allowed, 26th in rushing yards allowed per attempt, and 29th in Football Outsiders’ rush defense DVOA.

Luckily for the Falcons, though, help could be on the way in free agency. The team announced via its official Twitter account on Monday that defensive tackle Dontari Poe is due to come in for a visit in the next 24 hours.

Poe has proven himself to be a reliable run defender with the Chiefs in the past, and the Falcons’ website emphasized that GM Thomas Dimitroff envisions the monster-sized defensive tackle being mostly a first and second down contributor.

Dimitroff envisions Poe as a two-down player for the Falcons and someone who, because of his size and versatility, can bring pocket pressure on opposing quarterbacks. “He’s obviously had some very good seasons in the past and we believe he still has the ability to contribute to a team like us to not only align on first and second down, but to push the pocket, that’s an important thing,” Dimitroff said.

Because he’s someone that can occasionally be schemed off the field, Poe is not likely to command as great a salary as other run-stuffing defensive tackles that have signed huge contracts over the last couple years, like Damon Harrison and Brandon Williams. The Falcons have over $21 million in cap space remaining, per Spotrac, but will surely want to keep costs down with the remainder of their free agent signings so they can do things like extend Matt Ryan and keep space available for what is sure to be a huge new deal for Beasley at the conclusion of next season.