Falcons GM responds to demand from Devonta Freeman's agent to pay up
Devonta Freeman has become one of the top players in his position
After a so-so rookie campaign, Falcons running back Devonta Freeman has exploded over the last two years to become one of the NFL's best players at his position. He's taken 619 touches and accumulated 3,175 yards in those two seasons -- more yards than any other running back in football.
That performance led Freeman's agent, Kristin Campbell, to say this week that, "It's time for the Falcons to pay him like the elite back he is," per NFL.com.
It seems like the Falcons got her message, loud and clear. General manager Thomas Dimitroff addressed the subject at Super Bowl Opening Night on Monday, noting that while negotiations for an extension won't begin until after the Super Bowl itself, the Falcons do consider Freeman a priority.
"Devonta obviously is a very good football player," Dimitroff said, per ESPN.com. "We want him to be here with us, and we are going to address that in the offseason, which is what we should. I think we're in a really good spot with a number of players on this team that we're going to look to continue to re-up here. Devonta's one we're going to have that discussion with. We're confident that we're going to have him here for years to come."
What does "elite" running back money look like these days? Here's a sampling of the most lucrative running back contracts signed over the last two years:
- Adrian Peterson: three years, $42 million ($20 million guaranteed), signed 2015
- LeSean McCoy: five years, $40 million ($18.25 million guaranteed), signed 2015
- Doug Martin: five years, $35.75 million ($15 million guaranteed), signed 2016
- Chris Ivory: five years, $32 million ($10 million guaranteed), signed 2016
- Lamar Miller: four years, $26 million ($14 million guaranteed), signed 2016
So, it looks like Freeman can expect a deal ranging from three to five years, worth between $6.4 million and $14 million per year. That's obviously a huge range, but Peterson's contract is actually an outlier in this group. The other four deals are much more similar: four or five years, $6.4 million to $8 million per year, with between $10 million and $18.25 million in guarantees. It's a good bet that Freeman's next deal falls somewhere in that range.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Agent's Take: Jimmy Garopplo's future
Garoppolo can bolt in free agency after next season, making him trade bait this offseason
-
Raiders to Vegas far from a sure bet
NFL owners could sour on Mark Davis' Sin City push after casino magnate pulls his chips
-
NFL Mock Draft: Cowboys address their D
The Patriots also upgrade on defense by picking Temple's athletic Hasson Reddick
-
Tom Brady knows how he'd use LeBron
James was an all-state wide receiver in high school
-
Zeke's mom wants 2K rushing yards
Elliott is coming off a sparkling rookie campaign but his mom has bigger things in mind
-
Ryan got pre-SB advice from Peyton, Eli
The Falcons quarterback faces a steep challenge in the Patriots
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre