Falcons' Julio Jones may reportedly need offseason surgery on troublesome foot
Jones has been dealing with toe and ankle injuries for a while now
Star Falcons wideout Julio Jones has been dealing with injuries to his toe, ankle, and foot on and off throughout the season. He missed two games late in the regular season and has been limited or held out of practice throughout most of the playoffs.
The injuries may be more serious than let on, though, as NFL.com is reporting that Jones may need offseason surgery.
When the Super Bowl ends, Jones will receive a full evaluation on his foot, sources say, and going under the knife is either likely or possible depending on whom you ask. Jones has also been dealing with a sprained ankle, but that will not require surgery.
If Jones needs surgery, the procedure to fix torn ligaments associated with turf toe will be measured in months but not expected to delay his 2017 season.
Jones has been playing through the injuries over the Falcons' last four games and has done quite well. He's totaled 26 catches for 403 yards and four touchdowns since Week 16, and broke out with a nine-catch, 180-yard, two-score game against the Packers in the NFC title game two weeks ago.
He sat out practice all of last week and was limited throughout the week leading up to Super Bowl LI, but he's not expected to be limited in any fashion beyond having some pain during the actual game.
