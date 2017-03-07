Falcons' Julio Jones undergoes foot surgery, tweets it was a success
Jones dealt with foot issues throughout the 2016 season while racking up catches and TDs
On Monday evening, Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones tweeted that he had undergone surgery on his foot and that the operation was a success.
Jones dealt with a foot injury throughout the 2016 NFL season. He missed two games in December and did not practice during the off week before the Super Bowl and it has been heavily rumored for a while that the nagging injury would require surgery.
The injury did not appear to affect Jones’ performance -- he combined for 30 catches, 490 yards, and four touchdowns in five games after he returned in Week 16 -- but it’s always a concern when one of your best players undergoes surgery. Nevertheless, the operation on Jones’ foot is believed to be minor and he’s expected to be ready well in time for next season.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Burning NFL Draft questions on defense
Is Myles Garrett a lock at No. 1? Will Reuben Foster fall? Where's J.J.'s brother get pick...
-
Davon House cut, Odrick files grievance
The Jags cut Davon House while Jared Odrick filed a grievance
-
Raiders secure BofA for Vegas financing
The Raiders had to plug a $650 million funding gap that developed when Sheldon Adelson wit...
-
Jerry talks about Tony Romo -- again
Jerry said earlier this offseason that he had to 'cool it' when talking about Romo, but has...
-
Report: 49ers to cut Torrey Smith
Smith underperformed for two years in San Francisco while on a big-money contract
-
Trumaine Johnson signs franchise tender
Johnson will have made over $30.6 million across the 2016 and 2017 seasons
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre