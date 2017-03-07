Falcons' Julio Jones undergoes foot surgery, tweets it was a success

On Monday evening, Atlanta Falcons wideout Julio Jones tweeted that he had undergone surgery on his foot and that the operation was a success.



Surgery was a success! Thanks to all that prayed for me #jetlife #blessed🙏 — Julio Jones (@juliojones_11) March 7, 2017

Jones dealt with a foot injury throughout the 2016 NFL season. He missed two games in December and did not practice during the off week before the Super Bowl and it has been heavily rumored for a while that the nagging injury would require surgery.

The injury did not appear to affect Jones’ performance -- he combined for 30 catches, 490 yards, and four touchdowns in five games after he returned in Week 16 -- but it’s always a concern when one of your best players undergoes surgery. Nevertheless, the operation on Jones’ foot is believed to be minor and he’s expected to be ready well in time for next season.