Falcons' Kyle Shanahan nearly lost Super Bowl game plan at media night

The opening night of Super Bowl week nearly turned into a disaster on Monday for Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who almost lost the team's Super Bowl game plan.

For some reason, Shanahan showed up to Opening Night at Minute Maid Park with the team's offensive game plan in his backpack. Since Shanahan didn't need his backpack while he was being interviewed, he decided to put it down in an area where other media members had placed their backpacks.

After roughly one hour of talking to the media, Shanahan was ready to leave, but there was one huge problem: HE COULDN'T FIND HIS BACKPACK.

According to USA Today, Shanahan and a security guard for the Falcons spent nearly 15 minutes looking for the lost backpack.

"I've got to find it," Shanahan told USA Today during his frantic search.

The first theory on Shanahan's backpack?

The Patriots took it.

No joke Kyle Shanahan just came around saying someone jacked his backpack. Cheatriots? #FanSB51 — Raj Sharan (@Raj_Sharan) January 31, 2017

That's not what happened though.

As it turns out, there was a mix-up.

Art Spander, a long-time columnist for the San Francisco Examiner, had accidentally grabbed Shanahan's bag.

Instead of selling the Falcons' offensive game plan on the internet to the highest bidder, Spander eventually returned with the backpack and gave it back to Shanahan. That's good news for Shanahan, because losing the offensive game plan six days before the Super Bowl could've gone down as one of the worst coaching blunders in NFL history.

If Shanahan ever returns to the Super Bowl, you can bet he'll be leaving the game plan in his room instead of bringing it to media day.