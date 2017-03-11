Falcons receiver says he could beat Usain Bolt in a race, but there's one catch

Before the 2016 season started, most NFL fans probably didn’t know who Taylor Gabriel was. For the first two seasons of his career, the wide receiver languished away in Cleveland before being signed by the Falcons in September.

During his first season in Atlanta, Gabriel made a name for himself in large part because of his blazing speed. The wide receiver caught six touchdown passes in 2016, including the one you see below where he basically embarrassed the Cardinals’ entire defense.

As it turns out, Gabriel is so fast that he thinks he might actually be faster than the fastest man in the world. During an interview with NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” this week, the Falcons receiver said that he could probably beat Usain Bolt in a race.

However, there is one catch: The race would have to be much shorter than Bolt’s specialty of 100 meters. With a time of 9.58, the Jamaican track star holds the world record in that event, and since Gabriel isn’t crazy, he wouldn’t want to race Bolt at that distance.

Instead, Gabriel would prefer a much shorter race.

“If we go 30 yards, I got Usain Bolt,” Gabriel said.

Just to make sure everyone was on the same page, the host then asked Gabriel if he was sure he “could beat Usain Bolt.”

“Yea, [at] 30 yards,” Gabriel replied, before adding, “I could get him in the 40. I might be able to get him in the 40, but at the 30, I got him.”

Just in case you’re wondering, 30 yards is roughly the equivalent of 27 meters, so Gabriel obviously feels real good about his starting ability and not so good about his finishing ability in a race against a sprinter like Bolt.

Since you’re now probably wonder what Gabriel’s 40 time was, according to ESPN.com, he ran a 4.27 at his pro day in 2014. If you’re wondering what Bolt might do in a 40-yard dash, FreeLapUSA.com actually tried to answer that question once. Based on their estimation, Bolt could potentially run anything from a 3.96 to 4.20.

The faster time would have to come under ideal conditions -- basically, he’d have to run on a track surface with track spikes and use a starting block. However, NFL players don’t get those things at the combine, so if Bolt had to run under their conditions (field turf, no track spikes, no starting block), he’d probably run something closer to the 4.2 range.