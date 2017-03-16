Falcons reportedly sign Dontari Poe to one-year deal to bolster defense

The Falcons beefed up their defensive line on Thursday, signing former Chiefs first-round pick Dontari Poe, who inked a one-year deal with the defending NFC champions, according to ESPN.

Poe, who visited the Dolphins on Wednesday, will make $8 million in 2017, which is twice what Miami wanted to pay him, according to the Miami Herald’s Adam Beasley.

Falcons coach Dan Quinn was clear earlier this week that Poe would be a great addition.

“I do want him here,” the coach said, via ESPN. “I liked him [when he visited].”

The Chiefs drafted Poe 11th overall in 2012, but chose not to franchise him this offseason. So instead of paying him $13.5 million for 2017, the team let him test free agency where he got 40 percent less from the Falcons.

How will the Falcons will use Poe?

“In this system, to be disruptive, we’d play him at both nose and 3-technique,” Quinn said. “I think that’s an important piece of it, to show the penetrating ability you have over a guard compared to over a center.”

According to Football Outsiders’ metrics, the Falcons’ defense ranked 27th last season, and was 29th against the run. The hope is that Poe changes that.

But Poe is more than a run-clogging big body. He’s an offensive weapon. And we don’t mean he’s the guy who serves as the lead blocker in short-yardage situations. We mean he’s the next coming of Tim Tebow -- the Heisman Trophy winner, not the Jets’ special teams player.