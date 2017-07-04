Family members of Darren McFadden among those shot at Arkansas concert
28 people were injured in a shooting during a concert in Little Rock, Arkansas
Family members of Dallas Cowboys running back Darren McFadden were among the 28 people injured in a shooting that took place at Power Ultra Lounge in Little Rock, Arkansas on early Saturday morning.
Police told the Associated Press that there were no fatalities in the shooting, which involved at least 24 shots being fired over the course of 11 seconds. Police have yet to make an arrest in the shooting but stated that it may have been gang-related.
Video of McFadden outside the nightclub surfaced on Monday, and in a statement later in the day, McFadden said he went there to check on his injured relatives.
"The other night, while at home, I received a call from my nephew that there was a shooting at the club where he and some of my relatives were," McFadden wrote. "He told me that he got shot, many other people were shot, and that some of my relatives were among those shot. Out of concern for all the people affected by this horrible tragedy, I went down to the scene to check on my relatives and to offer any help I could.
I appreciate all of the people who have reached out to check in on my family. We all appreciate your kind words and prayers. At this time, I am asking people to respect the privacy of family and their medical status.
Finally, I want to again send my thoughts and prayers to all those affected by the shooting."
McFadden, who is entering his third season with the Cowboys after starting his career with the Oakland Raiders, was born in Little Rock and starred at Arkansas before entering the NFL.
