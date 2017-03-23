FBI Director James Comey explains why he said 'I hate the New England Patriots'

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest offseason NFL news and alerts, plus NFL draft analysis and a look ahead to the 2017 season!

The FBI held a hearing on Monday confirming the organization would begin an investigation into the connections between Russia and President Donald Trump.

During that hearing, there were a strange number of football references. For instance, there was this out-of-nowhere reference to a Texas-Texas Tech rivalry from Rep. Mike Conaway when FBI Director James Comey started talking about how much Vladimir Putin dislikes former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“Putin hated Secretary Clinton so much that the flip side of that coin was he had a clear preference for the person running against the person he hated so much,” Comey said.

And then Comey made his own football reference, and promptly stated under oath that he hates the New England Patriots. That’s not hyperbole at all; “I hate the New England Patriots,” Comey said.

“I hate the New England Patriots, and no matter who they play, I’d like them to lose,” Comey said. “And I’m at the same time rooting against the Patriots and hoping their opponent beat them because there’s only two teams on the field.”

His analogy, like the college football one, was about him trying to point out just why Putin would be interested in helping someone who opposed Clinton: hatred for one particular side.

Comey had to backtrack a little bit, because someone pointed out that the FBI just did a really good thing for the Patriots, helping to find Tom Brady’s lost jersey. So Comey explained why he feels that way about the Patriots. Because he’s a ... Giants fan?

Does he not know that the Giants beat the Patriots in multiple Super Bowls in the last decade? The Giants are a really successful NFL team. Maybe if he was a Jets fan this would work, but being a Giants fan and hating the Patriots because they’re so successful is just weird.

Just to ensure that everyone’s tax dollars were hard at work, the committee also asked the NSA director for his feelings on the Patriots. Don’t worry -- he’s a lifelong Chicago Bears fan.

Thank goodness we got this all on record.