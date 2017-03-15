Felony charges dropped against Darrelle Revis, who now wants to play for Steelers

Less than one month after allegedly being involved in a fight that led to several felony charges, a judge in Pittsburgh has decided to dismiss all claims against Darrelle Revis following the testimony of a witness who was with the former Jets corner on the night of the alleged incident.

According to WTAE in Pittsburgh, Rashawn Bolton, a childhood friend of Revis’ testified in court that he was the one who knocked out two men after a fight on Feb. 12.

A police report from the incident said that two men were left unconscious after an alleged altercation with Revis. According to the police report , one of the men started to record Revis with his cell phone, and at some point, Revis reached for the cell phone in an effort to delete the video.

After the altercation involving the cell phone, multiple witnesses reported seeing a man come to Revis’ aid. After the man arrived, the two men who tried to film Revis were knocked unconcious.

Revis was arrested shortly after the incident and charged with four felonies, including two counts of aggravated assault. The former Jets cornerback was also charged with a misdemeanor count of making terroristic threats.

However, after Bolton’s testimony, the judge in the case decided to dismiss all five charges that had been levied against Revis.

Judge dismisses ALL criminal charges against Darrelle Revis: pic.twitter.com/VLWZt0IrXm — Daniel Wallach (@WALLACHLEGAL) March 15, 2017

Revis was released by the Jets roughly two weeks after he turned himself in.

With his legal obstacles now out of the way, Revis will likely draw some interest in free agency, and from the sound of it, it looks like he’s hoping to get a call from the Steelers.

As he walked out of court on Wednesday, the Pittsburgh-native told NFL.com that it would be a “dream come true” to play for the Steelers.