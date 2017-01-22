Fire alarm goes off at 3 a.m. at Steelers' hotel, 25-year-old man arrested

The fire alarm at the Steelers' hotel went off at 3 a.m. Sunday, hours ahead of a matchup against the Patriots in Gillette Stadium. We're as shocked as you.

If this sounds familiar, it should.

Former Ravens and Jets linebacker Bart Scott said in September 2015, days after the Steelers complained of having issues with their headsets in their regular-season opener against the Pats, that Foxoborough was the NFL's "Bermuda Triangle," adding that "everything goes a little crazy out there" including the fire alarm at the team hotel, which was triggered at least twice during his time with the Jets.

And Alan Faneca, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Steelers before joining the Jets for the 2008 and 2009 seasons, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that whenever the team would play in New England, they could count on the fire alarm going off in the middle of the night.

Faneca added: "From the top to the bottom of the [Jets] organization, you felt there was something different [when you faced the Patriots]. Those rumors have always swirled around New England."

Just in case there was any doubt, Sunday morning's alarm was of the false-alarm variety:

But the Massachusetts State Police have apprehended a 25-year-old Boston man who pulled the fire alarm, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. The man has been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm.

More from Paolantonio:

According to sources, the man pulled an alarm in a stairwell near an exit at the hotel and jumped into a waiting car with two other men and fled the scene, but was quickly apprehended by state police. The hotel was evacuated while firefighters checked the building. While many members of the Steelers were awakened by the alarm, the team was not evacuated.

There's more (of course there is). Some seven hours later, the fire alarm went off at Gillette Stadium:

Barring future fire alarms, the Steelers-Patriots game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET -- on CBS and CBSSports.com -- and the winner will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Pats are six-point favorites, and five of eight CBSSports.com experts are picking them to win.