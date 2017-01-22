Fire alarm goes off at 3 a.m. at Steelers' hotel, 25-year-old man arrested
This isn't the first time an opponent of the Patriots has been the target of a false alarm
The fire alarm at the Steelers' hotel went off at 3 a.m. Sunday, hours ahead of a matchup against the Patriots in Gillette Stadium. We're as shocked as you.
#BREAKING: Fire alarm pulled at #Steelers hotel in Boston, guests being evacuated. Fire Dept investigating. #KDKApic.twitter.com/CYt70UeQFG— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 22, 2017
If this sounds familiar, it should.
Former Ravens and Jets linebacker Bart Scott said in September 2015, days after the Steelers complained of having issues with their headsets in their regular-season opener against the Pats, that Foxoborough was the NFL's "Bermuda Triangle," adding that "everything goes a little crazy out there" including the fire alarm at the team hotel, which was triggered at least twice during his time with the Jets.
And Alan Faneca, who spent the first 10 years of his career with the Steelers before joining the Jets for the 2008 and 2009 seasons, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that whenever the team would play in New England, they could count on the fire alarm going off in the middle of the night.
Faneca added: "From the top to the bottom of the [Jets] organization, you felt there was something different [when you faced the Patriots]. Those rumors have always swirled around New England."
Just in case there was any doubt, Sunday morning's alarm was of the false-alarm variety:
#BREAKING: Confirmed false alarm at #Steelers hotel in Boston. #KDKApic.twitter.com/f6yOkruVfF— Ian Smith (@ismithKDKA) January 22, 2017
But the Massachusetts State Police have apprehended a 25-year-old Boston man who pulled the fire alarm, according to ESPN's Sal Paolantonio. The man has been charged with disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace and pulling a false fire alarm.
More from Paolantonio:
According to sources, the man pulled an alarm in a stairwell near an exit at the hotel and jumped into a waiting car with two other men and fled the scene, but was quickly apprehended by state police.
The hotel was evacuated while firefighters checked the building. While many members of the Steelers were awakened by the alarm, the team was not evacuated.
There's more (of course there is). Some seven hours later, the fire alarm went off at Gillette Stadium:
Media being evacuated from Gillette Stadium for fire alarm. No not kidding pic.twitter.com/pNT72pEXPY— Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) January 22, 2017
Fire crews here but being told all clear and we can head back into @GilletteStadiumpic.twitter.com/gdm7qwwmGB— Dana Jacobson (@danajacobson) January 22, 2017
Okay, Patriots and Steelers fans, you apparently are now even on fire alarms pulled. Point made, move on. #PITvsNEhttps://t.co/Yn5c3HZ52q— Jodi Hebert Logsdon (@JoLog) January 22, 2017
Barring future fire alarms, the Steelers-Patriots game kicks off at 6:40 p.m. ET -- on CBS and CBSSports.com -- and the winner will represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Pats are six-point favorites, and five of eight CBSSports.com experts are picking them to win.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
Packers-Falcons NFC title game preview
The NFC Championship Game is at 3:05 p.m. ET on Sunday, Jan. 22 and here's how to watch it
-
NFL: Chiefs tackle held James Harrison
Eric Fisher was flagged for holding on the game's most important play
-
Stars of Shrine Game, Collegiate Bowl
FCS stars Lorenzo Jerome and Javancy Jones impress, as well as Louisville TE Keith Towbrid...
-
Steelers-Patriots AFC title game preview
The Steelers are 0-2 against Tom Brady's Patriots in the playoffs; they hope to change that...
-
Report: Antonio Brown has Facebook deal
Brown's decision to fire up Facebook Live in the locker room suddenly makes a lot more sen...
-
Report: Jordy Nelson to play vs. Falcons
Nelson suffered fractured ribs two weeks ago in the Packers' wild-card win over the Giants
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre