Fired Rams coach Jeff Fisher: 'I want to get back on the sideline'

Could Jeff Fisher be coming (back) to an NFL sideline near you?

The fired NFL coach, who currently lacks a coaching job, doesn't want his career to end with his unsuccessful stint with the Rams. Fisher apparently wants back in.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio has more:

The second season of Amazon's All or Nothing includes a visit with (spoiler alert) former Rams head coach Jeff Fisher on a piece of land he owns outside of Nashville that seemingly covers more than 100 acres. He's still thinking about the thing that covers only 100 yards. "I want to get back on the sideline," Fisher says. "Not going to happen this year, obviously. We'll just see what happens."

You might scoff at the idea of Fisher getting another shot in the NFL, but here's the thing: It could happen. After all, the NFL absolutely loves hiring former head coaches, namely because there aren't 32 quality coaches to go around. If a coach who once got a team to the Super Bowl is available, the thinking goes, why not hire him over a complete unknown?

Fisher did get a team to the Super Bowl, where his Titans came up a yard short of forcing overtime against the Rams in 2000, but he hasn't experienced any sort of success in some time. Fun fact: Jeff Fisher hasn't had a winning season since 2008!

With the Rams, a team he coached for almost five years, he posted a 31-45-1 record and never journeyed to the postseason. It's not like those years were boring, either. For one, Eric Dickerson publicly criticized at him. There was that time the Rams embarrassingly handled Case Keenum's concussion. And then there was the time Todd Gurley, the most-talented player on the offense, called the Rams' offense a "middle school offense."

So, with all of that in mind, it's tough to see Fisher landing a job. If this is the end of Fisher's 22-year coaching career, he will finish with a 51.2 winning percentage. That's not bad. But it's not great either.