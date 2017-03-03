Five more Jets reportedly in danger of losing roster spots, including Eric Decker

The Jets’ offseason roster purge isn’t winding down. After cutting Brandon Marshall, Nick Mangold, Nick Folk, and Darrelle Revis, the Jets are now considering parting ways with five more players, according to ESPN’s Rich Cimini.

Among those five players? Wide receiver Eric Decker. Here’s Cimini’s full report:

The Jets aren’t done cutting players, per sources. Marcus Gilchrist, Calvin Pryor, Eric Decker, Buster Skrine and Sheldon Richardson are in danger of losing their roster spots. They could try to trade Pryor and Richardson, both former first-round picks. David Harris appears safe for now, but that could change if they sign a free agent at inside linebacker.

Obviously, Decker is the most notable name on that list considering just a year ago he and Marshall were tearing up the league as one of the top receiver duos in the NFL. In 2015, Decker caught 80 passes for 1,027 yards and 12 touchdowns, which wasn’t an aberration. From 2011-15, Decker hauled in 49 touchdowns. Only four players accumulated more receiving touchdowns in that span.

But injuries derailed Decker’s 2016 season. He appeared in just three games before having hip and shoulder surgeries. Those injuries could impact his availability for the 2017 season, which might be one reason why the Jets are looking to move on. Decker will also turn 30 this month and is owed $8.75 million in 2017. The Jets, who appear to be a long way away from competing for a playoff spot, may rather cut Decker and take on $3 million in dead cap, meaning they’d save $5.75 million.

As for the other four players, Richardson is the most notable name. He has a ton of talent, but he also experienced a rocky season that an involved an arrest, a benching, 1.5 sacks, and trade rumors. With Muhammad Wilkerson and Leonard Williams on the roster, Richardson appears to be the odd man out. But there’s no doubt that Richardson will land somewhere if the Jets release him.

The main takeaway? Just one year after thinking they were contenders -- when they signed Ryan Fitzpatrick during training camp, they actually included a possible $3 million bonus if they won the Super Bowl -- the Jets appear to be blowing it all up.