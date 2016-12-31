Former Browns first-round pick, now with Steelers, doesn't feel sorry for old team

Justin Gilbert started his NFL career with the Browns, where he was the other first-round pick in 2014. In fact, the cornerback out of Oklahoma St. was drafted eighth overall, 14 picks before Cleveland selected Johnny Manziel.

Neither player was on the roster to begin the 2016 season: Manziel was cut in the spring, and the Browns thought so little of Gilbert, who was demoted last year, that they traded him to divisional rival Pittsburgh for a sixth-round pick. Gilbert has been buried on the depth chart with the Steelers, but there has been one unmistakable difference between the two organizations: Gilbert's new team wins.

And on Sunday, when the Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale, Gilbert could get his most extensive playing time of the year; with Pittsburgh having already locked up the No. 3 seed, starters will rest, which means opportunities for those behind them. Whatever happens, Gilbert says he doesn't feel sorry for those he left behind in Cleveland.

"Ahh, no, not really,'' he said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ed Bouchette.

It's worth mentioning that the Browns won their first game of the season last week and are currently 1-14. The Steelers, meanwhile, are 10-5 and riding a six-game winning streak. And while Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was once a minority owner in Pittsburgh, the commonalities between the two clubs ends there.

"It's just a different feeling,'' Gilbert said of playing in Cleveland, which managed 10 wins in his two seasons there. "You try to block it out and focus on each week while I was there and try to win that game. Then, at the end of the season look back and reflect on what kind of season it was. But during the season I really didn't think about it too much."

Only 130 miles separate the two cities, but their football existences couldn't be more different. The Browns have had two winning seasons and one playoff appearance since returning to Cleveland in 1999; in that time, the Steelers have 13 winning seasons, 11 playoff appearances and two Super Bowl titles.

And for someone like defensive end Cam Heyward, whose worst professional experience has been enduring an 8-8 season, it's hard to fathom the type of losing that goes on two hours north of Pittsburgh.

"I hate to be mean, but that's a lot of agony to go through year in and year out," Heyward told Bouchette. "I'm glad they have a basketball team, and the baseball team did pretty well. They won a game last week, but we want to keep them from getting a win on us."

Whatever happens Sunday, the Steelers will be the AFC's No. 3 seed and they'll host either the Dolphins or the Chiefs over wild-card weekend.