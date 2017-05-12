Former Browns, Ravens receiver Michael Jackson, 48, killed in motorcycle crash

Michael Jackson is eighth in Browns history with 28 touchdown receptions. Getty Images

Michael Jackson, a wide receiver who played eight NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens, died Friday morning in a motorcycle crash. He was 48.

TMZ Sports reported news of Jackson's death, citing a police report from the Louisiana State Police.

The Browns released the following statement in response to Jackson's death:

Michael Jackson was more than a great player, he was a great man.



Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2OdcrjjahT — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 12, 2017

Jackson's crash occurred in Tangipahoa, Louisiana, the same city where he was born.

Officials say Jackson was driving a '13 Kawasaki on US 51 around 1 a.m. at a "high rate of speed" when a 20-year-old woman backed out of a parking spot and into both lanes of the highway. The motorcycle crashed into the driver's side door of the car -- and the impact was so violent, the bike smashed through the door and killed the driver of the car. Officials are investigating the crash.

After a college career where he was a teammate of Brett Favre at Southern Mississippi, Jackson's NFL stint began in 1991 with the Browns, and he moved with the team to Baltimore in 1996, a year that he led the NFL with 14 receiving touchdowns. He played two more years with the Ravens before being forced to retire due to injuries at age 29.

Jackson, who turned 48 last month, became the mayor of Tangipahoa 11 years after his retirement (2009) and served in that capacity until 2013.