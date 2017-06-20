Former Colts punter Pat McAfee: Only way Browns get worse is by hiring Ryan Grigson

Pat McAfee was still one of the league's best punters when he announced his retirement from the Colts following the 2016 season. But the 29-year-old had dreams that extended beyond kicking a football for a living, and after making millions over eight NFL seasons, he decided it was time to pursue them.

But weeks before McAfee left the game on his own terms, the Colts fired general manager Ryan Grigson after a tumultuous four years. McAfee's response to that Grigson's demise began with a two-word tweet: "Thank God."

"'Unwarranted Arrogance' just ran into a brick wall called karma," McAfee tweeted a short time later.

Clearly, these two men had a history, and McAfee offered a glimpse behind the curtain during a recent visit to "PFT Live."

"The first conversation we had together, he told me I was the lowest thing in the organization, and he does not want to keep me," McAfee said. "[Colts owner] Mr. Irsay is forcing him to do it. That's our first conversation we had. Whenever he cut our entire team [in 2012] and only kept a couple people, the first conversation he told me I was the lowest thing in the organization and the only reason why I'm there because for some reason, Mr. Irsay won't cut [me]. Literally. It's not a love-hate relationship. It's been a hate relationship since Day 1. Whenever he got fired, I was real excited. It was a great day in my life."

In May, the Browns hired Grigson as a senior personnel executive. As you might expect, McAfee was unimpressed.

"The only way the Cleveland Browns could get worse, they brought him in. I'm trying to save the Cleveland Browns because the people of Cleveland deserve it. They're beautiful, they're amazing people. I think they should just send him to Canada. I think it would be great news for everybody, and for America, and that's what I'm really here for. America."

Worth noting: Grigson is the man who thought it was a swell idea in September 2013 to send a 2014 first-round pick to the Browns in exchange for Trent Richardson.

There's more: Things were so contentious between Grigson and Colts coach Chuck Pagano that the team reportedly hired a psychologist to help the two men get along, and this was after Grigson reportedly insisted that Pagano play Richardson, who averaged 2.9 yards per carry during his first season in Indy. And lest you forget, Grigson was the guy who brought us Deflategate.

Despite McAfee's best efforts, the Browns sound like they're happy to have Grigson on staff.

"Ryan brings valuable experience to our personnel group," vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said at the time of the hire. "He was raised as a road-scout and has been evaluating talent in this league for almost 20 years. We place a premium on that experience and on his passion for football. Ryan has much to offer to any personnel department and we are pleased that he chose to join our staff."