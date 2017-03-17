Former Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan is headed to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'

Rex Ryan has found his next job. Per a report from the New York Daily News, Rex won’t be coaching for a while. Instead, he is headed over to ESPN, where he will contribute to “Sunday NFL Countdown,” the network’s pregame studio show.

The Daily News has learned that ESPN has signed Rex Ryan to a multi-year deal to be on Sunday NFL Countdown. Ryan appeared on the show as a guest analyst on Super Bowl Sunday. He will be a permanent fixture in studio now.

Ryan was fired by the Buffalo Bills late in the 2016 season, at which point he was replaced by Anthony Lynn, who later became the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished his time in Buffalo with a 15-16 record.

Prior to the Bills, Rex spent six years as the coach of the New York Jets. He started off strong in New York, taking the team to the AFC title game in each of his first two seasons, but the Jets failed to make the playoffs the subsequent four years and collapsed to a 4-12 record during his final season. He finished his tenure with a 46-50 record.

Known as one of the most boisterous and outspoken coaches in the NFL, Rex should be able to make a fairly seamless transition to television, if his star turn on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is any indication of what we can expect on ESPN.