Former Jets, Bills coach Rex Ryan is headed to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
Rex's next gig takes him from the sideline to the studio
Rex Ryan has found his next job. Per a report from the New York Daily News, Rex won’t be coaching for a while. Instead, he is headed over to ESPN, where he will contribute to “Sunday NFL Countdown,” the network’s pregame studio show.
The Daily News has learned that ESPN has signed Rex Ryan to a multi-year deal to be on Sunday NFL Countdown.
Ryan appeared on the show as a guest analyst on Super Bowl Sunday.
He will be a permanent fixture in studio now.
Ryan was fired by the Buffalo Bills late in the 2016 season, at which point he was replaced by Anthony Lynn, who later became the coach of the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished his time in Buffalo with a 15-16 record.
Prior to the Bills, Rex spent six years as the coach of the New York Jets. He started off strong in New York, taking the team to the AFC title game in each of his first two seasons, but the Jets failed to make the playoffs the subsequent four years and collapsed to a 4-12 record during his final season. He finished his tenure with a 46-50 record.
Known as one of the most boisterous and outspoken coaches in the NFL, Rex should be able to make a fairly seamless transition to television, if his star turn on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” is any indication of what we can expect on ESPN.
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
Our Latest Stories
-
JPP re-signs with Giants for four years
JPP was franchise-tagged earlier this offseason but has now come to a long-term agreement
-
Seahawks open to Richard Sherman trade?
Could the Pro Bowl corner get shipped out of Seattle?
-
Marshawn Lynch return has two issues
It's not going to be easy for Beast Mode to end up in Oakland
-
Top running backs set to visit Eagles
Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook are visiting Philadelphia
-
Geno Smith reportedly headed to Giants
Smith spent the first four years of his career with the Jets
-
GM says Trump tweets scare teams off Kap
One GM reportedly notes there are multiple theories as to why Kaepernick has not signed with...
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre