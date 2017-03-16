Former Ohio State, NFL star blasts Ezekiel Elliott for pulling down woman's top

Former Ohio State star running back Ezekiel Elliott was a big part of the Cowboys’ success last season, but the 2016 first-round pick was in the news for the wrong reasons last week. CBSSports.com’s Jared Dubin explains what happened:

TMZ Sports obtained video of Elliott, drink in hand on the roof of a Dallas bar, reaching over and pulling down the woman’s shirt after she gestured toward her breasts and then toward Elliott. A second video showed Elliott reaching over and attempting to pull her shirt down again, only for the woman to slap his hand away and then expose her breasts on her own. TMZ claims to have spoken with Elliott’s representatives, who in turn claimed that the woman was not upset and partied with Elliott and his friends after the incident.

The NFL didn’t have a comment on the video but another Ohio State standout had plenty to say about Elliott’s antics.

“I want people to stop saying he’s a ‘young man,’” Spielman told TMZ. “...There comes a point in time when we all know right from wrong. At what point is it okay to pull some woman’s shirt down in public?”

“He is bringing this upon himself. Nobody is bringing this upon him. And he’s not young. He is of the age where he knows right from wrong, so let’s stop with the young card, I can’t stand it. There are no more young cards. It’s never okay to pull somebody’s shirt down. That’s insane to even justify that behavior. It’s crazy.”

Chris Spielman was a two-time All-American for the Buckeyes, and a four-time Pro Bowler during his 11-year NFL career.

Elliott, meanwhile, remains under investigation by the league for five alleged incidents of domestic violence -- all of which the running back has denied. Elliott is looking for “closure” on the matter, and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has Jerry Jones on Ezekiel Elliott domestic violence investigation: NFL’s found nothing .

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said recently that there is “no timetable” on when the investigation will conclude.