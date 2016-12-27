Frank Gore needs 36 yards to do something that hasn't happened in 32 years

Frank Gore, in his 12th NFL season, could accomplish something Sunday against the Jaguars that hasn't been done in 32 years. The Colts running back needs just 36 yards to rush for 1,000 on the season. While 1,000-yard seasons are nothing new, the last time someone at least 33 years old managed the feat was 1984, when Redskins running back John Riggins (34 at the time) finished with 1,239 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Fun fact: That was the second-highest rushing total in Riggins' 14-year career. The highest came the season before when, at 33, he had 1,347 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Gore seems a good bet to join Riggins. He has had 37 rushing yards in every game that Andrew Luck has started this season, though he has only eclipsed 100 yards twice. His 3.9 yards per carry is the second-lowest average of his career (the lowest, 3.7, came in 2015, his first season in Indy). Despite the slip in production, Gore continues to impress coaches and teammates with his natural talent and work ethic.

"He's as natural of a runner as I've ever been around," offensive coordinator Rob Chudzinski said, via the team's website. "A guy that just has great instincts and vision. He sees cracks and creases happen before they even open up. Sometimes you watch tape and you're like, 'Why did he go over there?' All of a sudden a hole opens up that he knew was going to open up.

"He has great feet. He can get in and out of the hole and burst. He's maybe not the fastest guy that's played the position, but can burst and squeeze and find ways and skinny himself and get through small, tight areas."

Center Ryan Kelly added: "A guy that puts that much into the game, we want him to get as many yards as possible."

Franco Harris was 33 when he rushed for 1,007 yards in 1983. The only other running back to pull it off at that age (or older) was the Steelers' John Henry Johnson, who had his only 1,000-yard seasons in 1962 (1,141 at 33) and 1964 (1,048 at 35) in a 14-game regular season.