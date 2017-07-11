Freakishly strong Redskins rookie could be the next coming of James Harrison

James Harrison is the go-to NFL player when it comes to superhuman feats of strength. At 39, he's (presumably) nearing the end of his Herculean run. But fear not, because assuming Harrison ever retires, Redskins rookie running back Samaje Perine appears more than capable of taking up the unofficial mantle of "freakishly strong, even by professional football standards."

The 2017 fourth-round pick rushed for more than 4,000 yards during his University of Oklahoma career, almost all of which came courtesy of Perine trucking unsuspecting defenders.

"I remember defensive backs checking out of the game like, 'I'm done tackling this guy,'" Oklahoma strength coach Jerry Schmidt recently told ESPN.com's John Keim.

Which brings us back to Perine and his superpowers.

In 2015, after seeing a woman with a flat tire, Perine lifted her car long enough for her to change it. The woman didn't have a car jack and he "just helped her out." It was no big deal in his mind because it was "a pretty small car, a Smart Car." As Keim notes, Smart Cars weigh 1,500 pounds.

"If you lift one side, the whole side is coming up," Perine said. "It was kind of heavy. ... I mean, I wouldn't say it was easy. It's still a car."

Perine has always loved working out. As a 12 year old, he duct-taped bricks to his dumbbells to make them heavier. And as a freshman in high school, he figured out he could enhance his pull-up routine by doing them off his second-floor balcony.

"Which freaked me out," his mother Gloria Perine said. "He would hang up there and do pullups, which was pretty scary."

Perine, who arrived at Oklahoma seven years after Adrian Peterson left for the NFL, out-benched the future Hall of Famer by some 40 pounds. (Peterson's max bench press in college was between 390-400 pounds; Perine benched 440 pounds.) And while some linemen were able to put up more than Perine, they were no match for what he could squat (540 pounds) or power clean (380).

"No one was lifting more [at Oklahoma]," Schmidt said. "It wasn't even close."

We look forward to Perine taking up more exotic workouts like pushing 1,395 pounds without a care in the world, doing 135-pound one-handed shoulder presses, or hip-pressing 528 pounds like he doesn't have a care in the world.