Free Agency Musings: Franchise QBs make it easy for Patriots, Packers, Steelers

We sit back and applaud the New England Patriots , Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers for showing restraint year in and year out when it comes to free agency.

They love to draft and develop.

But guess what? It’s a lot easier to sit back and watch and wait and look for bargains when you have a franchise quarterback. It’s not always the case, such as the New Orleans Saints with Drew Brees , but having the big-time elite quarterback allows general managers to avoid the early fray come the open of free agency.

The Steelers, Packers and Patriots made a few moves at the start of this year’s free-agency period Thursday, but they didn’t have to be in panic mode like so many of the teams out there. The Patriots have a ton of cap room and added Buffalo Bills corner Stephon Gilmore and re-signed safety Duran Harmon and defensive tackle Alan Branch . The Packers agreed to re-sign pass rusher Nick Perry , while the Steelers held onto running back Le’Veon Bell by putting the franchise tag on him.

But these teams didn’t do a lot -– even with the Pats flush with cap space. That’s what great quarterback play does for a franchise. It cures ills and lets patience become a part of the organization.

It’s easy to sit back and throw bouquets at Packers general manager Ted Thompson, Patriots coach/GM Bill Belichick and Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert for their ability to stay out of the fray.

And it’s the smart thing to do. But when you have Aaron Rodgers , Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger , it’s a lot easier to do.

Teams without a legitimate starting quarterback have to do everything in their power to build up a team around that player. Maybe a dominant defense can offset the lack of an elite player under center. So spend on defense. See Jacksonville.

Maybe an improved offensive line will allow the team to run the ball and control the clock and win games that way. So pay the offensive line. See Cleveland.

There are a lot of ways to attack free agency. Sitting back is one way to do it, but let’s not slobber over the Packers, Patriots and Steelers. I love that they do it that way, and I am a big believer in drafting and developing your talent.

But it sure is easier to do that when you have that elite passer under center compensating for all your other issues.

Calais Campbell could pay off in more ways than one for Jacksonville. USATSI

Campbell can help Jags’ Fowler grow

Calais Campbell , who signed with Jacksonville, is still a productive player at 31. The Jacksonville Jaguars needed to upgrade the left end spot in their defense and Campbell can hold the point against the run, but he can also push the pocket. On passing downs, he can slide inside to rush the passer.

There’s another reason Campbell makes sense for the Jaguars: He can be a good influence on the young pass rushers, especially Dante Fowler . The team loves his talent, but Fowler has a tendency to get emotional on game days, losing his focus. Campbell can also help Fowler with his pass-rush moves, something he badly needs.

Fowler is far from a bust like some like to portray him to be. In fact, he’s a good, tough player who plays hard and is good against the run. But his pass-rush skills need refining, as does his focus at times. That’s where Campbell can help.

The Jaguars also added Dallas Cowboys safety Barry Church and Houston Texans corner A.J. Bouye . They plan to start Myles Jack at middle linebacker next season, which means they will have a clear upgrade at four spots on defense. Then again, they have to be better under center, meaning Blake Bortles , or none of it will matter.

More news and notes from around the NFL

Cleveland Browns

I like the moves by the Cleveland Browns to sign Packers center J.C. Tretter and Cincinnati Bengals guard Kevin Zeitler . That line was a mess in 2016 and now with Tretter, left tackle Joe Thomas , left guard Joel Bitonio and Zeitler at right guard, they have strength at four spots. There is still uncertainty at right tackle but keep an eye on young player Shon Coleman . Now they just have to figure out who will be taking snaps from Tretter. Trade the 12th pick and something else to New England for Jimmy Garoppolo . Then the Browns will be interesting.

The Browns also traded for Brock Osweiler from the Texans, putting his contract on their books, but with the idea he will be traded again or released. They added a 2018 second-round pick in that deal. That gives them the most draft picks the next two years. I would expect the NFL office to look into the move if Osweiler is moved. Then it looks like the Browns spend $16 million for a second-round pick.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers have had pass-rush issues in recent years, mainly because Clay Matthews isn’t the same player he used to be, which is why they had to keep outside linebacker Nick Perry. True to his draft-and-develop philosophy, GM Ted Thompson signed Perry to a five-year deal Thursday. Perry had 11 sacks last season and played with a club on his injured hand late in the season. He can be a disruptive edge rusher. Matthews hasn’t been the same player for the past two seasons, getting 11 1/2 sacks combined. That isn’t good enough, which is why keeping Perry was the right move.

Los Angeles Rams

I like the two moves the Rams made Thursday. They agreed to terms with a talented veteran tackle in former Bengals player Andrew Whitworth and also signed a rising receiver in Robert Woods from the Bills. Whitworth took a higher contract from the Rams than what the Bengals, his only home in his career, offered him. The Bengals are closer to winning, so I applaud Whitworth for getting the most money. Get that generational money.

As for Woods, Rams receivers were lacking the past few years and he’s just 24 years old. He will help a passing game that badly needs it. But one question: Is he better than Kenny Britt , who left to sign with the Browns? He wasn’t last season. Woods is more of a possession receiver than a stretch-the-field player. He had just three games over 100 yards in his four seasons with the Bills.

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins did the smart thing to keep receiver Kenny Stills on a deal that will average $8 million per season. Stills has the deep speed needed to stretch a defense. He averaged over 17 yards per catch last season and coach Adam Gase knows the value in being able to attack vertically. They also paid pass rusher Andre Branch a three-year deal that will average $9 million. Branch had his best season in 2016, his first with the Dolphins. Branch was considered a bit of bust in Jacksonville after being a 2014 second-round pick. In Miami, he played hard and did a nice job against the run and he improved his pass rush. But $9 million per season is a little rich. Then again, what would the Dolphins do if he left? They also gave safety Reshad Jones a five-year extension. The Dolphins are keeping their own players, and I like that.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The move to sign receiver DeSean Jackson got most of the attention when it came to the Buccaneers on Thursday, and he will help, but don’t sleep on the signing of Washington Redskins defensive end Chris Baker . He will play inside next to Gerald McCoy and give them a power player to hold up at the point. That was a priority for the Bucs this offseason. Baker was a player the Bucs really wanted.