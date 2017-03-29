Free agent safety T.J. McDonald reportedly hit with eight-game suspension

T.J. McDonald’s offseason is not going as planned. A free agent, McDonald’s failed to land a contract to this point. Now, he’s facing a lengthy ban.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the NFL suspended McDonald for the first eight games of the 2017 season.

Last May, McDonald was charged with a misdemeanor for driving under the influence of drugs and pleaded guilty in January, as NFL.com reported. He wasn’t sentenced to any jail time.

McDonald didn’t appear on Pete Prisco’s list of the best free agents at the beginning of the new league year, but he is one of the best remaining players on the open market. Last year with the Rams, he snagged two interceptions and earned a positive coverage grade from Pro Football Focus. He allowed a 68.8 passer rating in coverage. In his four-year career with the Rams, he totaled four picks, five sacks, and 285 tackles.

By the sound of it, his free agency process was only just beginning. Yates also reported that McDonald visited the Dolphins on Wednesday.

For obvious reasons, the eight-game suspension will hurt his chances to land a decent contract.