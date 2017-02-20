Free agent Victor Cruz reportedly visits with the Carolina Panthers

Recently released as a cap casualty by the New York Giants, Victor Cruz is wasting no time in finding a new home.

According to a report from Black and Blue Review, Cruz spent the weekend in Charlotte visiting the Carolina Panthers and was still there as of Monday afternoon. Panthers GM Dave Gettleman, prior to taking the job with Carolina, worked as a pro personnel director and then senior pro personnel analyst with the Giants. He was there until 2012, which means he was in town when the Giants signed Cruz as an undrafted free agent out of UMass in 2010.

Cruz had 39 receptions for 586 yards and one touchdown last season, the lowest totals of any of the four full seasons that he’s played. Of course, he sat out the final 10 games of the 2014 season and the entirety of the 2015 season after suffering a torn patellar tendon and then experiencing several setbacks in his rehab.

The Giants have had Odell Beckham Jr. and Sterling Shepard emerge as more reliable options in the passing game and didn’t feel they could carry Cruz’s salary any longer given his meager production. He should be able to be a somewhat productive slot receiver elsewhere, though, and as long as the salary investment is moderate, he could make for a nice fit in Carolina, where the Panthers have two big receivers working the boundary but could use another option to complement tight end Greg Olsen over the middle.

Because he was released, the Panthers can sign Cruz to a deal before the start of the new league year on March 9 if they like.